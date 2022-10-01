Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

BRIAN KILMEADE: The what-about-isms between Biden and Trump

He asks what would happen if Trump did the same as Biden

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Brian Kilmeade: What if Trump was as confused as Biden? Video

Brian Kilmeade: What if Trump was as confused as Biden?

'One Nation' host Brian Kilmeade shares what it takes to be a true leader in Saturday's opening monologue.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade called out President Biden over his latest gaffe and his communication with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of Hurricane Ian on Saturday's "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: I'm going to do a what-about-ism as it relates from President Biden to Donald Trump, because after the first and last few weeks, listening to Biden's words and watching his actions, I truly feel I don't have a choice. It has to be done. So here we go: the what-about-ism. What about if Donald Trump had given a major U.N. speech and stopped short at the lip of the stage, confused as to what to do next? How do you think the media would react? We all know how they did react: not a word about that stuttering move. 

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images  |   Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CNN, MSNBC AVOID BIDEN'S ‘WHERE’S JACKIE?' SNAFU AFTER OBSESSING OVER TRUMP'S ‘TIM APPLE’ GAFFE

Could you imagine if Donald Trump waited days to reach out to an opposing party governor whose state is about to get smacked by a Category 4 or 5 hurricane — four days? And then on the night of the historic, deadly hurricane as it makes landfall, he kept his date for a party fundraiser at which time he ripped that governor and other Republican governors instead of going to the Situation Room, putting on the windbreaker and making some decisions. Now we all know a true leader's defined by how they deal with disasters. So the real question is, will President Biden treat DeSantis like an American or like an opponent? Time will tell. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL CLIP HERE:

Brian Kilmeade: What if Trump was as confused as Biden? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.