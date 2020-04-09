Brian Brenberg: Bernie lost the battle but won the 'ideological' war

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News contributor Brian Brenberg said on Thursday that though Sen. Bernie Sanders was defeated in the Democratic primary race, the socialist's ideas will continue to make a mark in the United States.

“Even though Bernie’s political revolution may be over with, I do think he has a point at the ideological revolution,” Brenberg told “Fox & Friends.”

Brenberg said that the democratic socialist Vermont lawmaker succeeded in moving the Democratic Party to the left.

“Yes, the Democratic establishment maybe go their candidate in Biden but this is a very different Biden even than we saw during the Obama administration. He has gone further to the left on taxes, climate policy, energy policy, health care.”

Brenberg’s comments came after Sanders suspended his Democratic presidential campaign on Wednesday. The departure effectively ensured former Vice President Joe Biden will be the party's nominee even as the liberal Vermont senator vowed to continue to lead his "movement" into the future.

Brenberg said that though Sanders lost the battle, he “won the war.”

“Sometimes you can lose a battle but win the war. And it seems like Sanders has sort of won the ideological war in the Democratic Party. He’s left that party with his movement, which is very powerful; with congressmen who are very influential.”

“I think he’s going to exert an influence for a long time to come, including in this current race,” Brenberg concluded

