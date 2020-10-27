Boston Herald endorses Trump, cautions on Biden’s plan for ‘unfeasible spending spree'

The Boston Herald endorsed President Trump for reelection, declaring that America doesn’t need the “unfeasible spending spree in the name of a progressive utopia” that would occur if Democratic nominee Joe Biden won on Election Day.

"The 2020 presidential election is about what people don’t want as much as what they actually do want. For the left, getting Donald Trump out of office tops the wish list. It’s been that way since the day after the 2016 election. For them, everything the president has done is bad, every move sinister, and every policy one more nail in the progressive coffin,” the Herald’s editorial staff wrote.

BARI WEISS JOINS 'THE VIEW,' PUSHES BACK AGAINST SUNNY HOSTIN, WHOOPI GOLDBERG ON COURT PACKING

“To be fair, Trump hasn’t done himself any favors with his incessant Tweets, revolving door cabinet and mixed messaging on the coronavirus. Biden allegedly offers a return to ‘normalcy.’ But, what’s normal in 2020? Biden’s platform is a risky love letter to social justice warriors and those who believe capitalism is the root of all evil,” the endorsement continued.

The Herald knocked Biden for wanting to increase the corporate tax rate, eliminate Republican tax cuts and for misleading voters about promising to create new jobs in the American automotive industry.

“Most disconcerting is that Biden’s platform is a potluck of agendas pushed by far-left party members such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Sanders and Biden hashed out a Progressive Unity Platform this summer, and AOC joined other progressive lawmakers in telling Biden who he shouldn’t have in his Cabinet,” the Herald wrote. “All this, of course, ignores the fact that pre-COVID-19, Donald Trump’s economy was going gangbusters.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Herald’s editorial staff noted that last year’s unemployment rate was the lowest in 50 years and historically exceptional for minorities. The paper also touted the stock market gains under Trump, the fact that he supports the police, puts American first on trade and has held China accountable for COVID-19 as reasons why he deserves four more years.

“He’s what America needs right now, decisive action to get us back to pre-pandemic strength — not an unfeasible spending spree in the name of a progressive utopia,” the Herald wrote. “The Boston Herald endorses Donald Trump for president.”