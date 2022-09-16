Border Patrol agent on migrant crisis: 'You need to acknowledge there's a problem instead of denying it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Border Patrol agent Art del Cueto explained on "America Reports" Friday why Republicans bussing illegal migrants to Democrat-lead sanctuary cities is an important lesson and may jumpstart action to address the crisis at the southern border.

ART DEL CUETO: It's just chaotic. And this chaos started on day one of this [Biden] administration. They put that magnet there to say, hey, come. As for asylum, you've got to catch and release. And you're right, you've got other problems in Texas. But then you turn around to look at Arizona when you're having all the got-a-ways, all the drugs that are coming in. And, you know, I think that what these politicians have done by sending and bussing these people to these sanctuary cities is it put it in their front yard and said, hey, look, there's a problem. You guys need to start addressing the problem instead of ignoring it. When you have people in the White House that are saying people aren't walking across, when you have people in the White House saying there is no problem at the southern border, you have to bring that problem to them and say, look, now you have to see it. So, I mean, I don't see that the individuals in the government that are sending them that they're doing wrong. They're simply saying, we're fed up. You need to acknowledge there's a problem instead of denying it. And I mean, what happened to the signs of we're welcoming everyone here. I've seen some signs in Martha's Vineyard where they said, hey, everyone's welcome. I guess the reality is everyone's welcome, you're just not welcome where we don't want you to be. And that's part of the problem. There's a lot of hypocrisy going on. It's obvious. And they need to be aware that there's a problem. They need to do something, and they need to figure it out because they created this mess to begin with.