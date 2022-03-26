Bongino to Biden: We don't need another gaffe, we need leadership

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dan Bongino called out President Biden's latest gaffes in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and his administration's clean-up attempts Saturday on "Unfiltered."

DAN BONGINO: You can always count on Joe Biden — always — to screw something up, especially on the world stage, and that's really unfortunate. As president of the United States, with Europe on the brink of World War III, what is Biden going to do? Well, he appeared to call for regime change in Russia.

The White House had to immediately do damage control again, saying, "The president's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."

Wait, he wasn't? Or did Biden just misspeak, or is his staff running the White House? Like, what is it?

The media was happy to repeat the White House's talking points, saying, "Don't worry, nothing to see here, folks."

Meanwhile, just yesterday, Biden appeared to tell the U.S. troops over there that they'd be going to Ukraine.

Again, clean-up on Aisle 3 — Aisle 4 was yesterday. They were forced to clean up this one, too, by putting out a statement to make sure we all know U.S. troops wouldn't be sent to Ukraine. Please just stop talking.

Listen, these are dangerous gaffes when the world needs leadership. Let me quote Joe Biden himself during the last administration: "The words of a president matter. They can move markets. They can send our brave men and women to war. They can bring peace." Yeah, you think? Your words matter too, Joe.

