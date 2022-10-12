Blake Masters: Big Tech's censorship of Hunter Biden stories 'sent Biden to the White House'

Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters said on "The Faulkner Focus" that Big Tech censorship played a crucial role in the 2020 presidential election.

Masters said "if everyone followed the law" then Donald Trump would "be in the Oval Office," pointing to how the FBI pressured social media and tech companies, including Facebook, to censor "true information" related to Hunter Biden's corrupt dealings.

"In the weeks before the election, millions of people didn't get to read about it, and then the media said, 'oh, well, that's okay, that's just Russian disinformation.' No, it was true," said Masters.

GROUP OF REPUBLICAN WOMEN UNDERSCORES ‘HUMANITARIAN’ BORDER CRISIS ‘IGNORED’ BY BIDEN, DEMOCRATS

Masters said that single act of Big Tech corporate censorship "sent Biden to the White House."

"Millions of people, here in Arizona and in the country, didn't get to read about Hunter Biden's dealings with China and Ukraine," said Masters, who's in a tight Senate race with Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly.

"Call me old fashioned, but I think the American people should determine who the president is, not Google or Facebook."

Harris Faulkner said Kelly has been invited on the show to respond.

On Tuesday night, former Central Intelligence Agency officer David Priess defended being a signatory on a letter with more than two dozen other current and former intel agents and experts who claimed the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop bombshell looked like a "Russian information operation."

In October 2020, the Post broke the story about how then-Wilmington computer shopkeeper John-Paul Mac Isaac came into possession of the laptop first son Hunter Biden left at his store near Trolley Square.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Priess was pressed by Fox News' Bret Baier on why he signed the letter when the underlying facts "were not true."

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report