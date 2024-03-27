Bill Maher vows to do ‘everything he can’ to make sure Trump loses election

HBO host Bill Maher claimed he would do "everything he can" to make sure former President Trump isn’t re-elected in 2024 in a new interview.

When asked specifically about how he feels about the presidential election, he said he’s trying not to hyper-fixate on it and will accept the result, but he declared he'd do his best to make sure Trump loses.

"What I have decided to do is not preemptively give up my nervous system to Donald Trump like I did last time, or maybe the last two times. If he wins, he wins," he told Variety, adding, "I’ll do everything I can to make sure that doesn’t happen, but none of us have much influence."

Maher also commented on how divided the U.S. is currently, suggesting that compromise is a pipe dream.

"The country is polarized. It’s like a prison yard — you’re either one team or the other. Everybody says they want to be in the middle, but really they just go to their corners," he said.

Maher has been a prominent anti-Trump voice since before Trump won the 2016 election, criticizing Trump at every turn. Maher has been critical of radical leftism, wokeness and censorship in the Democratic Party, but he's not about to convert to the right.

Maher also quipped that if Trump goes on to beat President Biden, he will "blow up the world or put me in Guantanamo Bay or whatever."

The interview also delved into Maher’s new media venture, a podcast network based on the format of his popular "Club Random" podcast. Maher told the outlet, "the style of my podcast has notable differences from other ones, and we wanted to replicate that a bit."

"People want to hear not just a few voices, like in the old days when there were three talk shows," Maher said. "These are people who I would be interested in listening to."