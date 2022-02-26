Bill Maher blasts Rashida Tlaib's rebuttal to Biden's SOTU address: 'It's like sacking your own quarterback'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher took aim at Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., over her scheduled rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union address next week.

It was announced that the Democratic "Squad" member will be making a speech to push the progressive agenda on behalf of the Working Families Party following Biden's speech.

This is in addition to the traditional rebuttal made by the opposing party, which this year will be made by Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

"Now, I've always seen the opposition party give a rebuttal. This is from the same party. This is like sacking your own quarterback," Maher told the panel on Friday. "I don't know, maybe she's gonna say some nice things about Joe, but basically it's to present- … bad idea for the Democrats?"

Theory of Enchantment founder Chloé Vandary defended the progressive lawmaker, telling Maher, "I don't know if it's a bad idea," since while Democrats would like to show a "unified front," it's good to "hold their party's feet to the fire." She also warned the audience it could "backfire."

"I remember she's very us versus them," Maher responded. "I remember because she's one of the Squad members. And I remember we talked about on this show one night BDS, which is the boycott that some people want to do against Israel, because Israel somehow got to be the Nazis. … And I said no- that BDS is a bunch of bulls---."

"And then Rashida Talib called for me to be boycotted, so was saying we shouldn't boycott and then her answer was, 'We're gonna boycott you. … So when people say, 'You know, 'why are you so hard on the left these days? Bulls--- like that is why. We have a different opinion about this issue called BDS and you want to just boycott me," Maher added about their 2019 dustup.

"That's the difference between the Democratic and the Republican Party, which is the Democrats are hostage to their crazy minority, and the Republicans are hostage to their crazy majority," New York Times columnist Bret Stephens quipped.

"Right," Maher chuckled. "Did you write that already?"

"I just came up with it," Stephens responded.

"Really? Put it in a column, it's good," Maher told his guest.