Bill Maher compares Speaker Mike Johnson to Maine shooter: Their differences are 'thinner than you'd think'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher compared newly-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to the Maine mass shooter responsible for murdering 18 people and injuring 13 others.

During Friday night's show, Maher repeatedly railed against Johnson's devout Christian faith as a red flag but went even further by suggesting the Republican leader is mentally ill.

"When you're this much of a religious fanatic, there is no room for real democracy. That's not what you believe in. He said it today. 'Look in the Bible. That's my world view,'" Maher said during the panel discussion. "And I was reading about this horrible shooting in Maine. And, you know, we don't know much about the guy yet, but apparently he heard voices and I thought ‘Is he that different than Mike Johnson?’"

"I mean, degree? Yes. But it's thinner than you'd think?" Maher added.

The Maine shooter was found dead Friday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, concluding a massive manhunt after the bloodshed he committed at a restaurant and a bowling alley in the small town of Lewiston Wednesday night. The shooter had a history of mental illness and allegedly heard voices urging him to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME. He was also committed for two weeks at a mental health facility during the summer.

Johnson shocked the nation, Wednesday, when the little-known lawmaker emerged as the consensus candidate and was able to receive unanimous support from the GOP caucus reaching the 217-vote threshold to become speaker. Republicans battled fiercely against one another for 22 days after eight of them, led by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, voted with Democrats to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Republicans went through three other nominees who failed to get enough support to make it to the finish line.

Maher, an outspoken atheist, kicked off his opening monologue taking aim at Johnson as the Republican "who fits the glass slipper" but putting an emphasis on new speaker's faith.

"Super, duper, uber Christian. I mean super Christ-y," Maher said. "Probably the worst of the election deniers so the Republicans have really found their sweet spot: Loves Jesus, hates democracy."

"And I gotta say, this guy owns it… He said, 'Pick up a Bible off the shelf… and read it. That's my worldview.' That's what he's saying. Talk to the hand, the one that the nail in it. And Mike's in a covenant marriage. I didn't know what this was. Have you heard of this? It's a thing in Louisiana where he's from, I guess other places. A covenant marriage- like marriage isn't hard enough to get out of. Seriously, this is a covenant marriage- makes it very, very, very had to get divorced. It's really people hear ‘Til death do you part’ and say ‘I need something stronger,'" Maher quipped.

He continued, "And do you like pro-life? He's- wow! This guy- he says life begins at insurrection. And he absolutely hates gay sex, especially when he's having it. You know these guys are always- No he wants to actually criminalize gay sex because it makes it hotter. This is a beaut- this guy is written in favor of reinstituting sodomy laws- sodomy laws. That's laws against anal and oral. I've never understood this about the Republicans either. If you're still against abortion, why would you be against the two places to do it where you can't get pregnant?"

During his first television interview as speaker, Johnson was confronted by Fox News' Sean Hannity about his past comments that have been reported in recent days condemning homosexuality and gay marriage.

Johnson told Hannity he didn't remember some of the comments he made but stressed he's a "rule of law guy."

"When the Supreme Court issued the Obergefell opinion, that became the law of the land, ok? I respect the rule of law but I also genuinely love all people regardless of their lifestyle choices," Johnson said Thursday. "Someone asked me today in the media, they said, 'It’s curious, people are curious. What does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?' I said, "Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it – that’s my worldview. That’s what I believe and so I make no apologies [for it]."

