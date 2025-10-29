Bill Gates softens stance on climate change risks, sparking criticism on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire liberal philanthropist Bill Gates’ new remarks on climate change threw many prominent social media users for a loop on Tuesday.

In a new blog post, Gates appeared to soften his views on the dangers of climate change, writing that the "doomsday view of climate change" – in which global catastrophe would occur if rising global temperatures aren’t addressed – "is wrong."

"Fortunately for all of us, this view is wrong. Although climate change will have serious consequences—particularly for people in the poorest countries—it will not lead to humanity’s demise," Gates said.

The view appears to be a departure from his previous statements on climate change, which evoked a sense of alarmism. The New York Post wrote Tuesday that Gates once said that climate change "could be worse" than the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outlet also reminded readers that Gates also said that avoiding a climate change disaster "will be one of the greatest challenges humans have ever taken on — greater than landing on the moon, greater than eradicating smallpox, even greater than putting a computer on every desk."

Gates’ critics and other social media users found the billionaire’s apparent shift on the topic to be remarkable.

Conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley wrote on X, "This is a huge victory. Bill Gates & the climate change alarmists are finally admitting humans will be just fine. Truth-tellers were demonized for years for saying the extremism was unwarranted, but even with massive censorship, the data keeps proving that human activity isn’t causing the planet to combust. The conspiracy theorists remain undefeated."

Author and Manhattan Institute senior fellow Abigail Shrier wrote on X that Gates’ pivot exposed the climate change agenda.

"It's almost as if the climate catastrophizing was always a ploy... To drive young people Left, to scare them, to prompt them to 'demand' climate action, to dissuade them from starting families and settling into conservative lives," she posted.

Conservative author Hans Manhcke grilled Gates on X or the climate change alarmism he previously espoused.

"While some may be tempted to applaud Bill Gates for finally seeing the light, the reality is that he inflicted untold damage on society and an entire generation. His relentless fear mongering convinced millions of kids (and plenty of impressionable adults too) that ‘climate change’ was an existential threat," he wrote.

Manhcke continued: "Trillions were wasted on climate gimmicks, and trillions more were siphoned off by NGOs and grifters, all at the expense of the world’s poor and the causes that actually mattered. It was, and remains, a hoax of historic proportions."

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten commented on Gates’ latest statements by sharing polling data of how many Americans think climate change represents a "doomsday scenario."

"Re: Bill Gates & climate change... He's not alone in doubting a doomsday scenario. Only 2% rank climate change as the top issue facing the USA. The % who are greatly worried has been steady since 1989. Just 17% say climate change will make it harder to stay in their home area," he wrote on X.

Rasmussen Reports pollster Mark Mitchell remarked, "Bill Gates is smart. He knows Clown World has gone on too long. But will he apologize for his role in brainwashing hundreds of millions of people?"