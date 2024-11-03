Bill Clinton says it would be a 'travesty' if Donald Trump becomes president again in rare interview

Former President Bill Clinton told CNN in a recent interview that it would be a "travesty" if former President Trump was elected again, and said he wasn't sure whether the country would "survive" or not.

"I think you have to look at what the definition of ‘survive’ is," Clinton told CNN's Edward-Issac Dovere. "You can put me on a breathing tube tonight, but it wouldn’t be surviving like I’m surviving now. And the same thing’s true in politics. I don’t know if we can survive or not – I think it would be a travesty if he became president again."

Clinton has hit the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris in recent weeks, speaking to voters in Michigan on Wednesday.

He also spoke to the outlet about what he'll do if Trump wins the presidency.

"I don’t know what I’m going to think, but I think that I will do my best to save my foundation for the work we do, and for my wife and daughter, go back to work," he said. "Whether they’ll let me do it or not, I don’t know."

Clinton also reflected on what he would do if Harris won.

"My belief is that you should always help if the president asks you to. I said, ‘I can help you on natural disasters, I can help you on some problems, but I will never call you,’" he said. "She’ll call and say thanks to Hillary, me, and I’ll say, ‘We’re as close as your phone, but you’ve got a hard job, and the last thing you need is anybody like us working you.’"

During a rally in Michigan on Wednesday, Clinton spoke to voters and argued that Harris would be a better president than Trump.

"You did pretty well when I was president, and I think I’m entitled to my opinion about who’d be better. Two, I don’t think it’s right to say that people have to vote for Donald Trump because the economy was better… I don’t believe that," Clinton told voters.

While campaigning for Harris in Georgia, Clinton accused her rival, Trump, of tanking negotiations over a bipartisan border compromise in Congress because he wanted it to be a campaign issue before suggesting that Georgia nursing student Laken Riley's murder would not have happened if the alleged killer, an illegal immigrant, was properly vetted.

"You had a case in Georgia not very long ago, didn't you? They made an ad about it, a young woman who had been killed by an immigrant. Yeah, well, if they'd all been properly vetted that probably wouldn't have happened," Clinton said during an October campaign stop.

"And America isn't having enough babies to keep our populations up, so we need immigrants that have been vetted to do work – there wouldn't be a problem," he added.