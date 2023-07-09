Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Donald Trump receives cheers at UFC 290 during appearance with Dana White

Trump has shown his appreciation for the sport and White on numerous occasions

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Donald Trump was in attendance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday night to witness UFC 290 alongside the mixed martial arts organization’s president, Dana White. 

It was a big surprise to the UFC fans in the stands when Trump emerged from the tunnel at ground level with White and a pack of Secret Service agents. 

The 45th president of the United States was his usual social self, interacting with fans by shaking hands and talking for a few moments as he made his way toward the octagon. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donald Trump and Dana White talk

Former President Donald Trump talks with UFC's Dana White during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. ( Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

It was a total shock to everyone in the building, including the broadcasters of the event as they reacted with surprise when Trump was shown on the big screen. However, Trump is a big UFC fan and a good friend of White, who spoke for him at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Trump had one of the best seats in the house right by the octagon, and he was seen taking pictures with many around him in between fights. Joe Rogan also made it a point to meet up with Trump in between his broadcasting duties. 

FORMER TRUMP IMPEACHMENT COUNSEL WARNS MIAMI JUDGE IN SPECIAL COUNSEL SUIT COULD FACE ‘INTIMIDATION’

There was even a UFC fighter, South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis, who jumped over the cage after winning his bout with Robert Whittaker in the middleweight division to shake Trump’s hand as well as White’s. 

Du Plessis knocked out Whittaker in the second round. 

For Trump and everyone else watching UFC 290, it was a great main card that was highlighted by Alexander Volkanovski moving his overall record to 26-2 and retaining his featherweight division belt after knocking out Yair Rodriguez in the main event. 

Donald Trump and Dana White look on

Former President Donald Trump and Dana White during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023, in Miami. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno also had an amazing fight that needed the judges to weigh in after five rounds. Pantoja was eventually named winner by split decision, dethroning Moreno as flyweight champion. 

It was the third time in Pantoja’s career that he’s defeated Moreno in the octagon. 

UFC 290 FIGHTER JOSIAH HARRELL WITHDRAWS DUE TO RARE BRAIN DISEASE AHEAD OF FIGHT DEBUT

Dan Hooker also beat Jalin Turner by decision in the lightweight division, while Bo Nickal needed just 38 seconds to knock out Val Woodburn to begin the main card in Sin City. 

This isn’t the first UFC event Trump has attended, as he’s been spotted at multiple events, including UFC 244 while he was president. 

Donald Trump with thumbs up at UFC 290

Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has also been spotted at UFC 287 next to Kid Rock and former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.