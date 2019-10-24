Bill Bennett concerned about Syria cease-fire: Situation is volatile, will 'blow up again'

President Trump announced Wednesday that conditions have been met between Turkey and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for what he called a "permanent cease-fire" between the two sides and that the United States is lifting sanctions on Ankara that were implemented following the invasion of northern Syria.

“I think this was a mistake,” Fox News contributor Bill Bennett told “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday.

“We are now looking at a future of the security of which is in the hands of the Russians, the Turks, maybe the Iranians to some degree, and Assad. That’s not a very secure group of peacekeepers if you ask me," the Fox Nation host added.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said that while a "permanent cease-fire" will be tough to maintain in the volatile region, he hopes it will last and end the conflict between Turkey and the Kurds.

Trump delivered the statement amid bipartisan criticism over his recent decision to pull back U.S. forces from northern Syria, opening the door for Turkey to launch a military offensive. But the administration has sought to halt the fighting.

The cease-fire required Kurdish forces formerly allied with the U.S. against the Islamic State group to move out of a roughly 20-mile zone on the Turkish border. With Kurdish forces out of the zone, Turkey will halt its assault, Trump said.

Trump said Wednesday that nearly all U.S. troops will be leaving Syria, but some will remain to safeguard oil fields. Russian forces have already begun joint patrols with Turkish forces along the Turkish-Syrian border.

But Bennett warned that the security situation is so tenuous, that even great numbers of American soldiers will be needed in the future.

“I predict that the number of troops who were removed, and many of them went to Iraq and didn’t come home, will soon be greater,” Bennett said.

"The situation is gonna blow up again."

