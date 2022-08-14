Big Sunday Show reacts to Harris commenting on Mar-a-Lago raid: 'She's made a mark... a very bad mark'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Big Sunday Show" hosts Tammy Bruce, Andrew McCarthy, Sean Duffy and Jackie DeAngelis discussed Vice President Kamala Harris decision to speak out on the FBI's unprecedented raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida last week. Harris's comments mark a stark contrast from the position taken by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who said it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the matter.

"As a former prosecutor I will tell you, I don't speak about anybody else's case. But I have full confidence that the Department of Justice will do what the facts and the law require," Harris told the press. "Any so-called leader who engages in rhetoric that in any way suggests that law enforcement should be exposed to that kind of danger is irresponsible and can result in dangerous activities."

DeAngelis asked, "If the company line is we have no knowledge of this, and we're not commenting on it, why is the Vice President inserting herself and commenting on it?"

"Now with Karine Jean-Pierre today saying nobody in the administration should comment on this, it shows me just how fragmented this administration is. There has been this conversation that Biden and Harris are not aligned in so many ways and that there's an icy relationship there, that's exactly what I see here," she continued. "Kamala Harris is looking for, as we head closer and closer to 2024, some way to make a mark because she hasn't done it in the time that she's been in office."

"She's made a mark, it's just been a very bad one," Tammy Bruce said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week he personally authorized the search of Trump's Florida property. The White House denies any advance knowledge of the search.