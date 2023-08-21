Biden's DOJ 'scared to death' to charge Hunter, Andy McCarthy says: 'Would be career suicide'

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy warned Justice Department officials are "scared to death" to charge Hunter Biden for a gun-related felony and tax evasion because of his father's position, telling "America's Newsroom" Monday the "disappearing" case is "exhibit A of how the [Biden] scheme worked."

ANDY MCCARTHY: In the Hunter Biden case, here you have exhibit A of how the scheme worked. You have these big, bad Justice Department prosecutors who aren't supposed to be afraid of anything. They got this guy dead to rights on a 10-year gun felony and tax evasion charges, and they're afraid to charge him. They won't charge him. The case is disappearing. The statute of limitations is running, but they're scared to death to charge him because they don't want to charge Joe Biden's son. They are afraid to do it. They're being told it would be career suicide to pull the trigger on a case like that. This is exactly what access to Joe Biden is. This is why people were willing to pay millions of dollars to get it. That's what the scheme was.

Kentucky Rep. James Comer blasted efforts to allegedly obstruct Republicans' Biden family probe as he says legal teams, banks and bureaucracies are coalescing in an effort to stifle attempts to uncover the truth all while claiming email evidence ties Joe and Hunter Biden into an influence peddling scheme "without a shadow of a doubt."

"We are facing obstruction like has never been demonstrated in the history of congressional investigations," he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

"Not only are we being obstructed by the Biden legal team, we're being obstructed by the Department of Justice, we're being obstructed by the FBI, by the Secret Service, by the IRS, by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. And the next question is, will we be obstructed by the new special counsel, David Weiss, investigating this?"

Comer, who is pushing the investigation into alleged Biden influence peddling, said he believes the next bank records Republicans plan to subpoena will offer more details into Joe Biden's involvement in the deals under scrutiny.

Comer's appearance on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" comes days after he sent a letter demanding the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) fork over unredacted emails involving then-Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden related to Ukraine and Burisma.

"I think we gave them five business days. So somewhere around Wednesday of this week will be the deadline. We expect National Archives to cooperate with our investigation. We don't need to prove the purpose of this investigation. I think everybody knows now."

