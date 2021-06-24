Biden's bizarre behavior at press conference causes 'Creepy Joe' to trend on Twitter

President Joe Biden trended on Twitter for what many are calling a "creepy" interaction with the press during a press conference on Thursday.

Biden held a press conference at the White House to share his thoughts on the announcement that a bipartisan group of senators came to a tentative deal on an infrastructure bill. Throughout the press conference, the behaved in a bizarre manner, repeatedly leaning over the podium and answered reporters' questions in a whisper.

BIDEN SAYS HE WON’T SIGN BIPARTISAN SPENDING DEAL WITHOUT DEMOCRATS’ INFRASTRUCTURE WISH LIST

Townhall posted on Twitter a compilation video of Biden's press conference, where he leaned in to whisper his responses to the press. This caused the hashtag "Creepy Joe" to trend on Twitter with a few lawmakers like Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Ariz., and Claudia Tenney, N.Y., to comment on how "creepy" the president was being.

Others commented at how confusing Biden's behavior was at the press conference.

Biden's behavior at press conferences have made headlines recently. Last week, Biden came under fire for yelling at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins for asking about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden touted the $1.2 bipartisan infrastructure deal during the press conference, but he also threatened to not sign the legislation unless Congress also passed a separate "human infrastructure" bill that could cost up to $6 trillion.