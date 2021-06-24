Expand / Collapse search
Biden's bizarre behavior at press conference causes 'Creepy Joe' to trend on Twitter

Biden repeatedly leaned and whispered answers to reporters

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Biden, lawmakers strike bipartisan $1.2T infrastructure deal Video

Biden, lawmakers strike bipartisan $1.2T infrastructure deal

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram discusses the future of an infrastructure bill in Congress on 'Your World'

President Joe Biden trended on Twitter for what many are calling a "creepy" interaction with the press during a press conference on Thursday. 

Biden held a press conference at the White House to share his thoughts on the announcement that a bipartisan group of senators came to a tentative deal on an infrastructure bill. Throughout the press conference, the behaved in a bizarre manner, repeatedly leaning over the podium and answered reporters' questions in a whisper. 

BIDEN SAYS HE WON’T SIGN BIPARTISAN SPENDING DEAL WITHOUT DEMOCRATS’ INFRASTRUCTURE WISH LIST 

Townhall posted on Twitter a compilation video of Biden's press conference, where he leaned in to whisper his responses to the press. This caused the hashtag "Creepy Joe" to trend on Twitter with a few lawmakers like Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Ariz., and Claudia Tenney, N.Y., to comment on how "creepy" the president was being. 

Others commented at how confusing Biden's behavior was at the press conference. 

Biden's behavior at press conferences have made headlines recently. Last week, Biden came under fire for yelling at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins for asking about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Biden touted the $1.2 bipartisan infrastructure deal during the press conference, but he also threatened to not sign the legislation unless Congress also passed a separate "human infrastructure" bill that could cost up to $6 trillion.

Lindsay Kornick is an Associate Editor for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @lmkornick.