©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Charles Payne knocks Biden as 'very soft' on China, adds 'everyone's coming around' to Trump's view

'Making Money' host cites pushback against Beijing by U.K., Australia

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is “very soft” on China, Fox Business anchor Charles Payne told “Outnumbered” on Wednesday before adding that "everyone’s coming around" to President Trump's way of thinking about the Asian giant.

“When I think about China, I think about Joe Biden, when it comes to this election, and how he has been very soft,” Payne said. “Only recently has he tried to muster up stronger rhetoric, if you will.

“I don’t think he’s going to be as tough on China as President Trump has been,” he continued.

BIDEN UNVEILS $2 TRILLION PLAN TO BOOST CLEAN ENERGY, REPAIR NATION'S INFRASTRUCTURE

Payne pointed to the British government's announcemnet it would ban telecom companies from purchasing new equipment made by China-based Huawei Technologies as an example of rising global skepticism of Beijing, calling it  "a dramatic reversal from where they were."

Payne also noted that Australia, “which relies heavily on China for their economy, is leading a hundred-plus nation push against China [to reveal] the origins of the Wuhan virus or the COVID-19 virus.”’

“You see it over and over again,” the "Making Money" host continued, claiming that Trump "was the only one saying anything remotely like this a year ago, even a few months ago.”

Payne also slammed Biden’s economic proposal as “more of the same, tax and spend, tax and spend.”

“I’m seeing nothing and hearing nothing innovative about any of these proposals except that the numbers are higher than they were when Hillary Clinton proposed them [in 2016],” Payne added.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Talia Kaplan is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @taliakaplan