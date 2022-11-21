Expand / Collapse search
Climate Change
Biden torched for agreeing to climate reparations: Is this an 'Onion' headline?

"Outnumbered" criticized the move as the "opposite of America first."

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
'Outnumbered' panelists sound off on President Biden for committing up to $1 billion of U.S. funding for damage caused by the use of fossil fuels while China is required to pay nothing. 

President Biden faced swift backlash after promising up to $1 billion for "climate reparations" for poor countries that have suffered damages due to the use of fossil fuels. 

China, however, was deemed a "developing nation" and is not required to contribute funds, despite being the world’s top polluter and having one of the largest economies. "Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno called the decision "utter nonsense" and questioned whether it was a satirical story from "The Onion."

"What part of common sense is this?" she asked the panel. 

Co-host Kayleigh McEnany argued this is the opposite of an America-first agenda.   

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT - NOVEMBER 11: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on November 11, 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) 

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT - NOVEMBER 11: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on November 11, 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)  (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

"This is what President Biden wants," she said.

"China has two-thirds more emissions than the United States and Europe. So they go on emitting, not paying any money, and we foot the bill," she explained. "Welcome to Biden’s America."

LEFT-WING GREEN AGENDA BACKED BY JOHN KERRY WOULD BE ‘DISASTER’ FOR DEVELOPING WORLD, EXPERTS SAY

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry attends the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 12, 2021.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry attends the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 12, 2021. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis pointed to the financial strain Americans are already feeling from Biden’s climate initiatives. 

"Now we want to take this fight abroad, and we want to solve other people's problems as well. The country is bleeding money right now and just can't handle it," she warned.

She called for countries like China to be held accountable but noted that Biden has not pressed President Xi Jinping on any serious issues.

More than 400 private jets flew in for UN climate conference Video

Michele Tafoya, a former NFL sideline reporter, called out the hypocrisy of the world leaders' concerns for the climate after they all flew private jets to the meeting.

"This has got to be like one of the biggest virtue signals I've ever seen," she said. "They tell us to eat plants and bugs and things, but they're all eating beef and sea bass that's cultivated."

She added that China’s failure to contribute is "embarrassing."

Compagno pointed out the irony of America paying billions to a global fund.

"All of our debt is tied to China to begin with," she said. "So as we rack up like a global debt … that's still tied to China, which is essentially our biggest bank, and we're paying interest to them in the trillions." 

"I'm sure they are all laughing every day all day at us."

