Biden builds taxpayer-funded wall around Delaware beach house, kills border project: Hannity

In his Opening Monologue on Friday, Sean Hannity ripped President Joe Biden for what he characterized as hypocrisy after reports surfaced that the Delaware Democrat will have a wall built around his summer home in Rehoboth Beach at the expense of the U.S. taxpayer.

Hannity went on to criticize the president for what turned out to be an applause line during his Baltimore town hall on Thursday, wherein he "mock[ed] Americans' obsession with freedom" by invoking the First Amendment mantra in comments criticizing police officers who refuse to submit to the coronavirus vaccine.

"That will do it, Joe, just spit in the faces of millions of Americans … that will make them see the light," the host said.

"Joe Biden and his radical advisors do not care about safety and security, they only care about politics – just look at the border."

Hannity noted that Biden sought to "appease the radical left" by ending President Trump's border wall project, cancelling contracts and allowing largely unfettered egress by illegal aliens into the United States.

"Ironically, at the same time Biden started construction on a giant wall around his beach house – at your expense of course."

Earlier Friday, in an allocation first discovered by the Lewes Cape Gazette, the Department of Homeland Security awarded nearly $457,000 to a Sussex County, Del., company to construct a wall around the address of Biden's $2.7 million summer home near Cape Henlopen.

When asked about the matter by the New York Post, the U.S. Secret Service "declined to discuss protective means and methods."

Biden's second property in Delaware is his main residence in Greenville, outside Wilmington.

On "Hannity", the host went on to note the southern border is a "disaster" as a wall is instead being contracted for the president's beach house.

"But Joe Biden is just too busy to visit [the southern border] … but not too busy to spend nearly every weekend in Delaware at the beach."

He noted that Biden claimed during the Baltimore town hall to have visited the southern border during his tenure in government, but was fact-checked by observers.

Earlier Friday, White House correspondent Peter Doocy told "Special Report" that Biden came in close proximity to the southern border when he flew into El Paso's airport and motorcaded to a 2008 campaign event in Las Cruces, N.M.