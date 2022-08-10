Biden senior adviser: Inflation is 'moderating' but there's 'no guarantees'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senior adviser to President Biden Gene Sperling joined Martha MacCallum Wednesday to share progress on the state of inflation and where the economy is projected to go on ‘The Story.’

GENE SPERLING: I think that if people were looking at where we are right now with what experts think and more signs of slack, there is lots of expectations and lots of experts think it's going to moderate.

VULNERABLE HOUSE DEMOCRATS WON'T SAY IF THEY PLAN TO VOTE FOR MANCHIN'S INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

As the president says, it's an uncertain world. We didn't expect Putin to invade Ukraine and roil energy prices. So you never want to give guarantees. I think there are a lot of signs that we are moderating.

INFLATION REDUCTION ACT ‘A MESS’ AFTER BILLIONAIRE TAX HIKE REMOVED, AOC'S CONSTITUENTS SOUND OFF

And I think today showed some very positive signs and that as we've talked. But there's no guarantees to be transitory.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:



