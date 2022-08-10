Expand / Collapse search
Biden senior adviser: Inflation is 'moderating' but there's 'no guarantees'

Inflation appears to be at a 'zero growth' for the month of July, but that may not hold true for all industries, goods, or services.

Senior adviser to President Biden Gene Sperling comments on progressing inflation and the White House's strategies to combat it on 'The Story.'

Senior adviser to President Biden Gene Sperling joined Martha MacCallum Wednesday to share progress on the state of inflation and where the economy is projected to go on ‘The Story.’

GENE SPERLING: I think that if people were looking at where we are right now with what experts think and more signs of slack, there is lots of expectations and lots of experts think it's going to moderate. 

As the president says, it's an uncertain world. We didn't expect Putin to invade Ukraine and roil energy prices. So you never want to give guarantees. I think there are a lot of signs that we are moderating. 

And I think today showed some very positive signs and that as we've talked. But there's no guarantees to be transitory.

