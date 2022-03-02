Expand / Collapse search
Biden turns the page from 13 U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan and it's 'unforgivable': Hannity

Hannity says Biden and the media 'not only abandoned' the U.S. service members who were killed — 'they moved on'

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Hannity mocks Biden's State of the Union address: What was that? Larry the Cable Guy? Video

Hannity mocks Biden's State of the Union address: What was that? Larry the Cable Guy?

Sean Hannity reacts to Biden's gaffes during the State of the Union address.

Sean Hannity criticized President Biden on Wednesday, saying he didn't pay enough homage to the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan during the annual State of the Union address

"[Biden] didn't even bother to mention the 13 U.S. soldiers who died as a result of his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, or the Americans who have been trapped behind enemy lines," the "Hannity" host said. "Today, by the way, is day 200 … Joe and the media not only abandoned them — they turned the page and they moved on. Pretty unforgivable."

President Biden attends the dignified transfer of the remains of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, August, 29, 2021, one of the 13 members of the US military killed in Afghanistan. 

President Biden attends the dignified transfer of the remains of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, August, 29, 2021, one of the 13 members of the US military killed in Afghanistan.  (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

On Aug. 26, 2021, an Islamic State suicide bomber detonated an explosive at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, killing 13 U.S. service members who were part of the evacuation effort and at least 170 Afghan civilians, according to the Pentagon. The Department of Defense added that the attack was "not preventable."

President Joe Biden with First Lady Jill Biden as they attend the dignified transfer of the remains of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base.

President Joe Biden with First Lady Jill Biden as they attend the dignified transfer of the remains of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base. ((Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden responded to the attack, saying, "It's been a tough day … These American service members who gave their lives … were heroes."

Biden promised a reckoning for those responsible. 

"To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive," he said. "We will not forget."

Hannity was also baffled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's response to Biden discussing the dangers U.S. service members faced in Iraq and Afghanistan. As Biden explained the ordeal of toxic fumes and "burn pits," Pelosi raised both of her hands in fists, rubbed them together as she stood up and smiled. 

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Hannity couldn't fathom Pelosi's "very joyous reaction to Biden's comments about burn pits in the Iraq War," he said.

"Can someone explain that to me?"

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.