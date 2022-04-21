Expand / Collapse search
'Biden guy' Donny Deutsch says the president has no 'mojo,' says he 'could use a little of what Trump had'

'He's up there and he doesn't seem to be in charge,' the podcast host said

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
MSNBC guest and podcast host Donny Deutsch said that President Biden lacks "mojo" and doesn't "deliver" the Democratic message with "authority" on Wednesday.

Donny Deutsch, podcast host and frequent MSNBC guess, said that President Biden lacks "mojo" and "doesn't deliver" the Democratic message with "authority" in an MSNBC appearance Wednesday.

Biden doesn't have enough "mojo" and he isn't delivering the message "in a strong way," Deutsch told host Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline: White House."   

"The message is there," Deutsch said, adding that despite record-high inflation, he believes Biden has excelled in his response to the war in Ukraine and in terms of jobs numbers. 

"But he still doesn't deliver it with authority," he added.

DEMOCRATS, LIBERAL MEDIA PIVOT FROM UNPOPULAR BIDEN AHEAD OF MIDTERMS AS REALITY ‘SETS IN’

Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 6 LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 803 -- Pictured: (l-r) Donny Deutsch during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 20, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Deutsch continued, saying that when Biden takes the stage to speak, "he doesn't seem to be in charge."

"I don't know if that's his age, I don't know if it's his delivery, something is not translating with the messenger. I saw that begrudgingly because I'm a Biden guy, but it's just the more people I talk to, even Democrats seem to feel that way. Why is he not punching harder? Come across with more strength and bravado? He could use a little of what Trump had, frankly. I think that's what is missing," Deutsch said. 

BIDEN SPEAKS ON MASKS AFTER MANDATE LIFTS; DEMS ABANDON PRESIDENT AS MIDTERMS APPROACH

Wallace said that she believed the White House would say "in that form he was trying to be the statesman, he was trying to be reassuring." 

Many media analysts and personalities have expressed concern for the Democrats heading into the midterms.  

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4 in Washington. A California man was arrested in Iowa last week as he was traveling to Washington D.C., after he was found with a "hit list" featuring Biden, former presidents and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Biden's approval rating sunk to 33% in Quinnipiac poll published on April 13. Another poll, released by CNBC on April 11, showed the president's approval at 38%. 

Issues surrounding inflation, crime, the border crisis and the war in Ukraine have all contributed to the low approval numbers and will likely be a deciding factor as the November midterm elections approach. 

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House on March 20, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The Bidens are returning from a weekend trip to Delaware. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The president's administration recently announced they would be lifting Title 42, a public health order put in place during the Trump administration that allowed Border Patrol to quickly turn away those seeking asylum in an effort to combat COVID-19 cases. 

Many Democrats have come out against lifting the measure, as the border crisis worsens and a migrant surge is expected. 

Inflation hit 8.5% in March, reaching another 40-year high. It rose 1.2% from February, which is the largest month-to-month increase since 2005. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.