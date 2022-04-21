'Biden guy' Donny Deutsch says the president has no 'mojo,' says he 'could use a little of what Trump had'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donny Deutsch, podcast host and frequent MSNBC guess, said that President Biden lacks "mojo" and "doesn't deliver" the Democratic message with "authority" in an MSNBC appearance Wednesday.

Biden doesn't have enough "mojo" and he isn't delivering the message "in a strong way," Deutsch told host Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline: White House."

"The message is there," Deutsch said, adding that despite record-high inflation, he believes Biden has excelled in his response to the war in Ukraine and in terms of jobs numbers.

"But he still doesn't deliver it with authority," he added.

Deutsch continued, saying that when Biden takes the stage to speak, "he doesn't seem to be in charge."

"I don't know if that's his age, I don't know if it's his delivery, something is not translating with the messenger. I saw that begrudgingly because I'm a Biden guy, but it's just the more people I talk to, even Democrats seem to feel that way. Why is he not punching harder? Come across with more strength and bravado? He could use a little of what Trump had, frankly. I think that's what is missing," Deutsch said.

Wallace said that she believed the White House would say "in that form he was trying to be the statesman, he was trying to be reassuring."

Many media analysts and personalities have expressed concern for the Democrats heading into the midterms.

Biden's approval rating sunk to 33% in Quinnipiac poll published on April 13. Another poll, released by CNBC on April 11, showed the president's approval at 38%.

Issues surrounding inflation, crime, the border crisis and the war in Ukraine have all contributed to the low approval numbers and will likely be a deciding factor as the November midterm elections approach.

The president's administration recently announced they would be lifting Title 42, a public health order put in place during the Trump administration that allowed Border Patrol to quickly turn away those seeking asylum in an effort to combat COVID-19 cases.

Many Democrats have come out against lifting the measure, as the border crisis worsens and a migrant surge is expected.

Inflation hit 8.5% in March, reaching another 40-year high. It rose 1.2% from February, which is the largest month-to-month increase since 2005.