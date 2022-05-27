Expand / Collapse search
HANNITY
Biden energy policies promoting more 'inefficient technologies': Flynn

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox Business contributor Phil Flynn weighs in on President Biden's energy policies on 'Hannity.'

Fox Business contributor Phil Flynn said that this is the first time we're going to more inefficient technologies to replacing technologies that don't work," arguing that this is "bad economics" on Friday's "Hannity."

Phil Flynn: Listen, this is the first time in the history of the world in economics that usually when we have technology, we usually replace an older technology with the better technology. This is the first time ever we're going to more inefficient technologies and replacing technologies that don't work. And that's why we're seeing this craziness in the world. You know, we're talking about not just California risking blackouts this summer or Texas where you've heard it. We're talking about major parts of the entire Midwest and the East Coast. 

You know, we're talking about gasoline prices, right, that are already at a record high. And, you know, whether or not technically we're in a recession, a lot of people feel they're in a recession every time they go to the gas pump and they have to make a decision, do I fill my gas tank or do I buy more food? This is bad economics. It's bad for the environment, believe it or not. And at the end of the day, the Biden administration is paying the price for it with their poll numbers. 

