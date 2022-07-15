Expand / Collapse search
Biden 'empowering' Iran as Americans blame him for approaching recession: Former energy secretary Rick Perry

Perry responds to the president's foreign diplomacy on oil on 'Your World'

Saudis producing 'about' as much oil as they can: Perry Video

Saudis producing 'about' as much oil as they can: Perry

Former U.S. energy secretary Rick Perry reveals how close OPEC countries are to their limits of oil production and what President Biden is worried about on 'Your World.'

Former U.S. energy secretary Rick Perry asserted that President Biden is "empowering" Iran by permitting them to sell oil and more Friday on "Your World."

BIDEN MEETS WITH SAUDI ARABIA'S PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN, TALKING 'ENERGY SECURITY'

RICK PERRY: The sadder part about what President Biden is doing is he's empowering countries like Iran. Not only [by] getting them back into the Iran nuclear deal, but also allowing them to sell millions of barrels of oil and refreshing their coffers that they're using against the United States and our allies in that part of the world. So I think this is an optical thing for him. And the Saudis aren't going to magically bring the price of gasoline down. And that's what this president's worried about. He is worried about what's happening in every hometown across this country where gasoline prices are through the roof. Inflation's being driven. Recession is just around the corner. And people are looking at his policies and going, "You're at fault." 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Biden empowering countries like Iran: Perry Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.