Biden transition team faces zero questions from reporters about Hunter probe at weekly briefing

The Biden transition team faced no questions from reporters during their weekly briefing Friday about the ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes.

During the virutal briefing, incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took a handful of questions from outlets like CNN and The Huffington Post on subjects ranging from the rollout of the president-elect's Cabinet picks to when he'll be getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Fox News' Peter Doocy attempted to ask the president-elect about the controversy at a cabinet rollout event.

"Did Hunter Biden commit a crime?" asked Doocy who followed up by asking Joe Biden, "Have you spoken to your son, Mr. President-elect?"

"I'm proud of my son," Biden responded as he walked away from the podium.

Back in October, then-candidate Biden rarely faced any questions about the New York Post's bombshell reporting about his son's business dealings overseas. The former VP infamously lashed out at CBS News correspondent Bo Erickson for asking him about the controversy.

"I know you’d ask it," Biden told Erickson. "I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask."

The Biden transition sent shockwaves through the political world on Wednesday with a press release revealing that Hunter Biden was being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware over what he described as his "tax affairs."

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

Sources told Fox News that Hunter Biden is a subject/target of a grand jury investigation and the probe looking into his finances began in 2018. According to one source, a "target" means that there is a "high probability that person committed a crime," while a "subject" is someone you "don't know for sure" has committed a crime.

Fox News also learned that President-elect Biden is not a subject of any grand jury investigation at this time.

