Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden took another swipe at supporters of the Second Amendment during his speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Biden appeared in the battleground state to tout his latest "Safer America" agenda to promote efforts to support law enforcement and deter crime. Although his speech was primarily focused on his policies, Biden later turned his attention towards his political opponents, attacking Republicans for opposing actions on gun control.

Specifically, he attacked defenders of the Second Amendment who argue that the right is necessary for self-defense against foreign enemies and a tyrannical government.

"For those brave right-wing Americans who say it’s all about keeping America independent and safe, if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something more than a gun," Biden said.

BIDEN PLEDGES MORE GUN CONTROL, FUNDING FOR POLICE IN ‘SAFER AMERICA PLAN’ DURING PENNSYLVANIA SPEECH

Social media users attacked the comment for being tone-deaf and criticizing American citizens. Others pointed out that this claim followed the one-year anniversary of Biden’s Afghanistan pullout, where several weapons, including F-15s, were left behind for Taliban forces.

"The only F-15s the Taliban had when they fought against our country were the ones Biden left in Afghanistan for them," X Strategies senior digital strategist Greg Price tweeted.

"The president has been saying this for years but it's less and less congruent with how even his own administration has played out. How many F-15s did the Taliban have when Biden decided to surrender Afghanistan to them?" The Reload founder Stephen Gutowski wrote.

Red State deputy managing editor Brandon Morse joked, "I'd say he's ignoring the Eric Holder ‘Fast and Furious’ scandal but it's Biden and it's very likely that he actually forgot."

CNN’S AVLON SAYS BIDEN’S ‘SEMI-FASCISM’ COMMENTS ‘NOT HELPFUL’ OR ‘BEFITTING THE OFFICE OF PRESIDENT’

"This is a stupid comment that shows the constitutional and historical illiteracy of the dumbest president in living memory," radio host Buck Sexton tweeted.

Former Babylon Bee senior writer Frank Fleming joked, "Hey, he's copying one of my old The Babylon Bee articles. ‘Emperor Palpatine Urges Citizens To Give Up Their Blasters Since They'd Need A Death Star To Beat The Empire.’"

The Federalist senior legal correspondent Margot Cleveland tweeted, "So, ‘Safer America’ means, ...checks notes: A government threatening its citizens with F-15s.q"

"I can't believe this idiot is president," The Federalist senior editor David Harsanyi wrote.

Biden also announced his renewed efforts to "ban assault weapons" to combat rising crime rates. He reiterated several debunked and questionable claims during his speech such as that cannons were prohibited when the Second Amendment was being passed and that the amendment is "not absolute."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

California Rep. Eric Swalwell was attacked for a similar comment in 2018 after criticizing Second Amendment supporters for thinking guns can stop a tyrannical America since "the government has nukes."