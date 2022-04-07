Biden administration slammed for giving ‘cell phones’ to illegal immigrants: ‘OUTRAGEOUS’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Biden administration was slammed on Twitter over plans to give illegal immigrants cell phones after they’ve entered the country and are awaiting immigration court proceedings.

On April 6, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed illegal immigrants are receiving "electronic devices," including cell phones, so that the administration can "track" and "check in" with them.

Conservatives on Twitter were quick to slam the program, saying that the administration should be "securing the border" rather than accommodating people who migrate into the United States illegally.

HAWLEY GRILLS BIDEN ADMIN ON MIGRANT SURGE, WHETHER DHS PLANS TO GIVE PHONES TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., tweeted out, "Here's an idea: Instead of giving out free cell phones to illegal immigrants, why doesn't the Biden administration spend that money on securing the border?"

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., tweeted that giving these free cell phones to illegal immigrants is just one of the ways the Biden administration is killing the "American Dream."

He wrote, "American tax dollars are funding Biden’s mass illegal immigration. First, it’s debit cards and cell phones. Then, it's hotels, air travel, education, and heath care. It never ends, and it’s destroying the American Dream for those legally waiting their turn."

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION GIVING CELL PHONES TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Conservative radio host Tara Servatius tweeted that Psaki’s admission was "OUTRAGEOUS." She added, "Why do this? So they can stay in communication with their future voters, build a relationship and find them after the amnesty."

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., blasted the new policy as well, tweeting, "Open Borders Biden is at it again. First it was private housing for illegals. Now it's cell phones."

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., tweeted, "The Biden administration gives illegal immigrants free cell phones, but leaves actual U.S. citizens behind in Afghanistan."