Biden admin 'voluntarily' preventing US energy independence: Miller

America First Legal founder Stephen Miller joined "The Ingraham Angle" with Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., to discuss how the Biden administration is placing the blame on Russia for high energy costs while America has the resources to avoid this issue.

STEPHEN MILLER: It is very convenient. They shut down America's pipelines, they canceled leases for oil and natural gas drilling. They put enormous new restrictions on the ability to explore and expand energy domestically. And now they're saying, "Oh, well, you're really paying more for energy because of Vladimir Putin, so really has nothing to do with any of the policy choices that we've made here in America." The truth is, there's one problem America should truly never have, and that is paying high prices at the pump or paying high prices to heat or cool your home. Because we are one of the most energy-rich nations on planet Earth. We had energy independence under Donald Trump, and they made a decision, a voluntary decision, to end our energy independence.

