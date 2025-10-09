Bernie Sanders mocks female Republican governors in attack against Democrats' identity politics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., mocked the Democratic Party’s obsession with identity politics along with female Republican governors during a podcast appearance on Thursday.

Throughout comedian Trevor Noah’s "What Now?" show, Sanders criticized the Democratic Party for no longer helping the working-class voter and focusing too much on race and gender politics.

He argued that President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and multiple female Republican governors throughout the country proved that diversity alone was not a productive goal.

EX-SANDERS CAMPAIGN ADVISOR KNOCKS FORMER BOSS FOR CATERING TO WHITE LIBERALS WITH AOC ANTI-OLIGARCHY TOUR

"Look, all of us want to see parts of our society have good representation in Congress, and we're making some progress," Sanders said. "Donald Trump has surrounding him a whole lot of women. There are right-wing women governors all over this country, right? Are we all very proud? Oh man, thank God we got a woman in politics who does not believe in women's right to control her own body, who, you know, is terrible to workers and so forth, but we're proud that she's a woman!

"The issue is … Democrats have retreated from class issues, from economic issues, from a desire to take on big money to, ‘Oh, isn't it wonderful? We have a woman here, and we have a gay person here, and we have a Black person here and a Latino person over there.’"

There are four female Republican governors: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

BERNIE SANDERS SAYS DEMOCRATS HAVE BIGGER PROBLEMS THAN SCHUMER, PARTY HAS 'NO GRASSROOTS SUPPORT'

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Sanders blasted the senator's comments and his conditional support for women.

"Bernie Sanders made it clear: He only cares about women if they support his radical left agenda. President Trump believes in empowering every woman — and everyone — in America, and I’m proud to have his support as the first woman to lead my state and the youngest governor in the country," she said.

Sanders also criticized what he called the "Democratic establishment" during the "Flagrant" podcast in May, similarly mocking the party’s focus on identity politics.

AOC, SANDERS FALL FLAT WITH YOUNG VOTERS AS GEN Z REJECTS 'WEIRD, RADICAL WING': RNC YOUTH CHAIR

"You know, is every gay person brilliant and wonderful and great? No, of course not. Everybody's a human being. So, the issue is, what you stand for? Which gets you back to what we discussed earlier. Class politics, in the sense of, which side are you on?" Sanders said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Are you going to stand with working families? Are you going to raise the minimum wage to a living wage or not? Are you going to guarantee — fight to guarantee — healthcare to all people or not? Are you going to demand that the wealthiest people [start] paying their fair share of taxes or not? Those are the issues, and no one cares what color you are, you know, what your gender is, etc."