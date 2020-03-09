Sanders fires back at Hillary, says she's trying to 'relive 2016' by criticizing him

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., responded Monday to an attack by his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton, who said in a new docuseries that the socialist lawmaker drove her "crazy" and was universally disliked on Capitol Hill.

Sanders said during a Fox News Town Hall in Dearborn, Mich., that while Clinton was trying to relitigate the 2016 campaign, he is looking forward and not backward.

"Unlike Secretary Clinton, I don't want to relive 2016. We're in 2020 now. But what I would say [is,] on a good day, my wife likes me," he told moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

In her Hulu docuseries "Hillary", Clinton claimed that Sanders has largely been a career politician who never worked a dayjob.

"He did not work until he was like 41 and then he got elected to something," she said. "It was all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it," she said. Sanders was elected mayor of Burlington -- Vermont's largest city -- in 1981 before going on to the U.S. House and later Senate.

Sanders also dismissed Clinton's popularity argument, saying that he was often polled as the most popular of the 100 Senators on Capitol Hill.

He spoke about working with the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on veterans' affairs issues, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah on limiting U.S. involvement in the ongoing civil war in Yemen.

"The idea that I cannot work with Republicans on issues where we come together is just not accurate," Sanders said.

Questioned about former Vice President Joe Biden's recent verbal gaffes and his broader competence, Sanders remarked, "I'm not here to criticize Joe, but to say that I think the American people at this incredibly complicated and difficult moment in our history, are entitled to thoughtful answers to the crises we face."

"I'm not gonna go to that level -- that's for people to decide," Sanders added when Baier presented video of Democrats criticizing the former vice president's mental fitness for elected office. "I’m not going to be making personal attacks on Joe."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.