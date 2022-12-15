Benjamin Netanyahu lays out agenda for third term: Stop Iranian aggression and expand peace in the region

Israeli Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu laid out the threat of Iranian aggression and how shifting Arab-Israeli relations will impact the country's future Thursday on "Hannity."

Netanyahu said two of the most important issues he is focused on are "blocking Iran and expanding peace."

He detailed how more Middle Eastern countries like Jordan and Saudi Arabia are moving forward with plans to forge ties with Israel in an effort to curb Iran's growing influence in the region.

"I think the rise of Iranian aggression and Iranian power [and] its quest for nuclear weapons threatens the entire world," Netanyahu said.

"They chant death to Israel, death to America and all the infidels in between, in their view. So, blocking them is continually important to assure the peace of our region and the peace of the world."

The longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history added Iran's growing nuclear capabilities changed the way Arab leaders viewed their relationship.

"[They viewed us] not as their enemy, but as their indispensable ally to curb Iranian aggression and also to benefit their people from our incredible technology," he told host Sean Hannity.

In 2020, former President Donald Trump's administration brokered the Abraham Accords which normalized relations between Israel and four Arab nations: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Netanyahu said he believes more peace deals with other Arab nations will come to fruition in the near future.

"We made four historic peace accords, and I believe more are in the offing. So we have in our area two things that are happening. One, the rise of a world regime that could threaten the peace of the entire planet. And the second, the rise of peace treaties, that could serve both to stave off aggression but also to offer a better future for all, and basically, I’m coming back to office to advance both goals," he said.