Ben Shapiro: Democrats and the media are 'rooting for chaos' as 'villains' destroy the country

The outrage from Democrats and much of the mainstream media over President Trump's deployment of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in Portland, Ore., is further proof that they are "rooting for chaos," Ben Shapiro asserted Wednesday.

"It really is difficult to escape the conclusion that a lot of people in the Democratic Party and the media are invested in chaos," the "Ben Shapiro Show" host told "Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner.

HANNITY BLASTS DEMOCRATS' ' PSYCHOTIC MADNESS' AFTER CALLING FEDERAL INTERVENTION IN PORTLAND 'GESTAPO'

"They are rooting for chaos. One of the reasons they are rooting for chaos is to create a narrative whereby President Trump is a tyrant and then they can get rid of President Trump," he explained. "It's hard to believe that if Joe Biden were president right now that the mayor of Portland would be sitting around navel-gazing as his city was attacked by rioters."

Shapiro referenced Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, who called the federal law enforcement officers' tactics in arresting suspects in the city "un-American" and has repeatedly called for them to leave despite the ongoing violent protests.

"It does feel extraordinarily political," Shapiro said. "Federal officers going in to protect federal property... it's given the go-ahead by federal law. They are Identified as federal officers..."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shapiro also railed against House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., for his "despicable comments" after he compared the federal law enforcement in Portland to Nazi Germany’s Gestapo police force earlier this week.

"The narrative that is being promulgated that we are watching the Gestapo on the street, something Jim Clyburn...said yesterday, that’s a despicable and lying narrative," Shapiro argued, praising "the people who are doing the hard work separating civilizations from villains who would destroy it."