Hannity blasts Democrats' 'psychotic madness' after they call federal intervention in Portland 'Gestapo'

Sean Hannity ripped Democratic leaders in Oregon and across the country who have criticized President Trump following Department of Homeland Security intervention in Portland, Ore., which has been the site of violent protests for weeks.

Hannity said in his opening monologue that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, called the federal law enforcement officers' tactics in arresting suspects "un-American" and has also repeated that they should leave the city.

"This is just crazy -- we were coming to the end of our nightly demonstrations, at least the part where people were vandalizing things and some scattered acts of violence, but we saw the energy coming out of that and that it would be done in a couple of days -- and the tactics they are using are very un-American," he said in a clip played by the host.

Hannity said that Wheeler and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown are also "working together to prevent police from dispersing violent crowds" with tear gas and other means.

"Wow, OK. Guys that risk their lives to protect and serve, of course, we see a similar level of insane rhetoric on the national level," he continued. "Nancy Pelosi [called] officers 'stormtroopers'."

In addition to the House Speaker, House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina compared the tactics employed by the DHS officers to the Nazi Staatspolizei, or Gestapo.

"This president and this attorney general seem to be doing everything they possibly can to impose Gestapo activities in local communities, and that is what I have been warning about for a long time," Clyburn said in a recent interview.

Hannity said the lawmakers' comments collectively made little sense.

"Let's get this straight, Democrats in Portland, Oregon, allow violent riots to fester for two straight months. It's President Trump and federal law enforcement officers who are trying to stop buildings from burning, protecting federal property -- that is their job -- [but] they are the villains?" he asked.

"Absolute, total insanity and frankly psychotic madness," Hannity continued. "These Democrats have no desire to protect innocent men, women, and children in their cities and towns. They have abandoned what is their number one responsibility: to protect people."