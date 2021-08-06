Ben Domenech: The American crisis can be the opportunity for American renewal

Fox News host Ben Domenech spoke on the challenges facing the United States and what Americans need to do in order to make to difference to defend American values Friday on "Fox News Primetime."

BEN DOMENECH: The challenges we face are enormous. From outsourcing to stagnating wages, a disconnected Wall Street, woke schools and corporations, depleted police, rising crime, cartel-driven chaos at the border, and an emboldened China prepared to eat our lunch... all of it is the results of policies our elites have made. Those policies can change. Do you think when left-wing activists ask "what can we do?" they take "elections have consequences, go to the ballot box in two years" as an answer? No, because that's stupid defeatist talk that we have been fed by stupid, defeatist Republicans for decades. The answer is not just to vote, it’s to organize, and to make it known you are organizing, against the deterioration of everything that made our American communities great. So run for office, create a media organization to FOIA curriculum, start a neighborhood group, present yourself under an umbrella that welcomes all other responsible members of your community who are sick and tired of being sick and tired, and are willing to stand up.

…

Mind your spiritual health: Go to Church on Sunday. If you've fallen away, go back. Make it a habit for you and your family. Teach that God is there all the time and for all time. If you're Catholic, teach your kids the rosaries and the stations of the cross. If you’re not, put a priority on belief in your life. Say prayers before dinner and before bed. Read to your children and grandchildren Bible stories and American history at bedtime too - it was good for Abraham Lincoln, and it’s good for them. Join the clubs, go to the cookouts, bring the chili, stay after for donuts, or organize it if it isn't already happening. Invite people over to your house for dinner. Get to know your neighbors and your neighborhood. Cultivate the art of hospitality, and use it as a tool to build community. Let them know you're there to help, to volunteer, to be present for those in need. Without thriving families and strong, close-knit communities, we will never rescue or rebuild the republic.

…

The American crisis can be the opportunity for American renewal. That’s why it’s worth doing. It’s only by doing hard things and overcoming them that we find genuine happiness.

