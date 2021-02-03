The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech joins Fox News Media as contributor, set to host weekly podcast

Fox News Media announced on Wednesday that The Federalist publisher and co-founder Ben Domenech will be joining the company as a contributor.

"As a frequent guest, Ben’s insightful opinions have added depth to our coverage and engendered trust from our viewers. We are proud to welcome him to the Fox News Media family and are confident he will make an excellent addition to our unparalleled team of contributors," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

Domenech will also host a weekly podcast for Fox News Audio.

"I am honored to join FOX News Media’s accomplished roster of contributors," Domenech said in a statement. "As we embark on this transformative year, I look forward to sharing my perspective with FOX’s informed and engaged viewers across all of their platforms."

Domenech co-founded the popular online conservative magazine The Federalist in 2013 and became the host of The Federalist Radio Hour.

He previously worked as a speechwriter for Secretary of Health and Human Services Tommy Thompson during the George W. Bush administration. He also worked for Republican Texas Senator John Cornyn.

Domenech and his wife Meghan McCain, co-host of ABC’s "The View," welcomed their first child, baby daughter Liberty, in September.