Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Barstool’s Portnoy shreds ‘pink-haired liberal’ who drafted regulations for NYC coal ovens

'You got people getting slashed on the subway. You got flash mobs robbing stores. And you’re coming for coal-oven pizzerias?' he asked

Gabriel Hays
By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
close
Barstool’s Portnoy shreds ‘pink-haired liberal’ who created regulation for coal ovens in NYC Video

Barstool’s Portnoy shreds ‘pink-haired liberal’ who created regulation for coal ovens in NYC

Barstool Sports president and founder Dave Portnoy berated the leftist policy makers looking to push environmental regulations on coal-fired ovens this week, trashing them for doing so while ignoring the rise of crime in the city. 

Barstool Sports president and founder Dave Portnoy berated the leftist policymakers looking to impact New York City pizza makers with environmental regulations on coal-fired ovens this week, trashing them for doing so while ignoring the rise of crime in the city. 

Warning: graphic language

"Are you f------ kidding me?" Portnoy asked in a short video rant he uploaded to Twitter Monday night, reacting to news that the city’s government has proposed regulations for coal-fired pizza ovens that would cut their carbon emissions by 75%. 

The expense of adding necessary filters and other devices to ensure these ovens are green enough could financially hobble New York City pizzeria-owners, whose coal and wood-fired ovens have made the city’s pizza famous around the world for generations.

NEW YORK CITY SPENT $50K TO SEND MIGRANTS TO FLORIDA, TEXAS, CHINA: REPORT

Dave Portnoy at event

In a recent Twitter video, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy trashed New York City government proposals to regulate coal-fired ovens in the city. (Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

In the clip, Portnoy trashed the individual who came up with the new regulations, calling them a "pink-haired, crazy liberal" and suggested they never worked a day in their life otherwise they wouldn’t be pushing a move so harmful to businesses in New York City.   

He began, stating, "Apparently, in New York City, some f----- little liberal arts, Ivy League, pink-haired, crazy liberal who’s never worked one day in the real world, is on an environmental commission and they woke up from their little nappy-poo wherever that may be and they’re like, ‘I figured out how to save the world today. We have to get rid of coal oven pizzerias in New York City.’"

Mocking the rationale behind the regulations, the Barstool head stated, "We gotta stop the emissions, I guess it’s pollution, blah, blah, blah!"

Earlier this week the New York City Department of Environmental Protection drafted new rules that would require pizzerias with coal and wooden-fire ovens installed prior to 2016 to cut carbon emissions by 75%.

For pizzeria owners to meet these qualifications, they would need to install filters on these filters as well as hire an engineer to routinely inspect the carbon emissions produced by these ovens. 

NYC GROCERS FURIOUS AS CITY PROPOSES BAN ON FACIAL RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY USED TO DETER THEFT

Jersey City

New York City government official have proposed regulations that would cut carbon emissions from coal-fired ovens in the city by 75%. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

One pizzeria owner told the New York Post that purchasing filters, and paying for routine maintenance on them has already cost him $20,000. 

Defending how these pizzerias have always cooked their pizzas, Portnoy continued, saying, "You know what pizzerias use coal ovens? All the best! All the best!" After naming a couple of his favorites, he added, "Any pizza place that you’re like, ‘Oh, this is Manhattan. This is old school. This is what people think about when they think of NYC’ – they have a coal oven. They’ve been grandfathered in. They’ve been there for one hundred f------ years minimum most of ‘em."

"And this environmental commission, laddee da da person wakes up and wants to ban coal ovens? Are you f------ kidding me?!" he asked.

He then blasted the hypocrisy of the government going after pizzerias when crime and other major crises in the city are mounting. 

"Do you know what’s going on in New York? You got rats. You got trash in the city, you got f------ cars, planes, private planes. You got people getting slashed on the subway. You got flash mobs robbing stores. And you’re coming for coal-oven pizzerias? You think shutting like 10 to 15 pizza places is gonna make a f------ difference? They’ve been there for one hundred f------ years."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York Post cited one New York City official who claimed that less than 100 hundred restaurants in the city would be affected by these new regulations. 

Fox News Digital has reached out the New York City DEP for response to complaints against these proposed regulations. 

Fox News Digital’s Patrick Hauf contributed to this report.

Dave Portnoy: Football in America means family, friends Video

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 