Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Author Michael Wolff sues Melania Trump over legal threat against his Epstein connection claims

Michael Wolff sues first lady on deadline she set for him to retract Epstein allegations

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Hunter Biden claims Epstein introduced Trump, Melania. Video

Hunter Biden claims Epstein introduced Trump, Melania.

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to discuss Hunter Biden’s claims Jeffrey Epstein introduced President Trump and first lady Melania Trump. He also breaks down the DOJ's charging of multiple cartel leaders.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author Michael Wolff is suing Melania Trump after the first lady threatened to sue him if he didn't retract statements he made about her and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Wolff accused Melania Trump and her husband, President Donald Trump, of making a practice out of "threatening those who speak against them."

The Daily Beast published a story based on an interview with Wolff, which the outlet removed in July and ultimately apologized for, admitting it did not meet editorial standards. Melania Trump's attorney issued a legal threat challenging "the headline and framing."

Wolff had argued that the first couple seeks to punish foes by trying "to silence their speech, to intimidate their critics generally, and to extract unjustified payments and North Korean-style confessions and apologies," through legal action, according to the AP.

Author Michael Wolff and First Lady Melania Trump

Author Michael Wolff at 92NY on March 14, 2025, in New York City. First lady Melania Trump speaks during an event on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 23, 2025. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

MELANIA TRUMP POSTS VICTORY X POST AFTER JAMES CARVILLE REMOVES PODCAST ALLEGING 'EPSTEIN CONNECTION'

The author said the legal threats "are designed to create a climate of fear in the nation so that people cannot freely or confidently exercise their First Amendment rights," the AP reported.

Wolff sued on the deadline Trump's lawyer had set for the author to retract the statements he made, apologize and pay damages.

Wolff initially made the allegations in an interview with Daily Beast chief content officer Joanna Coles for The Daily Beast Podcast. They were discussing Trump’s alleged connections with Epstein, the disgraced sex criminal financier who died in 2019. His death, officially ruled a suicide, continues to be a subject of fierce debate.

Donald Trump,Melania Trump

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk after arriving on Marine One at Stansted Airport, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Stansted, England.  (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

DAILY BEAST PULLS STORY ALLEGING MELANIA-EPSTEIN CONNECTION AFTER LAWYERS DISPUTE FRAMING

"[Melania] was very involved in this Epstein relationship. There is this model thing, and she’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She’s introduced to Trump that way, Epstein knows her well," Wolff alleged on the podcast.

The author told Fox News Digital in July that he had nothing to do with the article.

"First Lady Melania Trump is proud to continue standing up to those who spread malicious and defamatory falsehoods as they desperately try to get undeserved attention and money from their unlawful conduct," Nicholas Clemens, a spokesperson for the Office of the First Lady, said in a statement.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One after arriving at London Stansted Airport for a state visit on September 16, 2025, in Stansted, Essex.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Wolff's lawsuit argues that it's fair to ask whether Melania Trump allegedly fits into the Epstein story, according to the AP. He intends to put the Trumps under oath and face questions about the convicted sex offender through his legal action, the outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue