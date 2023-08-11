Austin, Texas school district encourages children, families to wear 'Pride costumes' and attend LGBTQ parade

The Austin Independent School District (ISD) in Texas encouraged children attend a pride parade known to contain controversial imagery.

"Staff, students and their families are invited to represent Austin ISD in the annual Austin Pride Parade," The Austin ISD wrote on for an event page on its website. "The Austin ISD We are #AISDproud to celebrate our LGBTQIA+ students, staff and families and to highlight our commitment to creating a safe, supportive and inclusive environment for all!"

The Austin ISD, which touted the use of "free shuttles" for their district’s families to the August 12th event, recommended students and their families wear "Pride costumes and rainbow colors."

The official Austin Pride website promoted the theme of this year’s parade as "KEEP AUSTIN QUEER’D!" and proclaimed it is in defiance of those who are concerned about LGBTQ ideology’s impacts on children across the country.

"From attacks on our Drag community to the fight for trans rights… sometimes it feels that our community is getting pushed from all sides. When that happens, WE STAND OUR GROUND! And no matter what, one thing is for certain. We will KEEP AUSTIN QUEER’D!" the website wrote.

It went on to declare, "Come decked out in your most fabulous pride attire. No holding back, we are taking to the streets to show who we are, and that we are strong together. Let Your Pride Flags Fly!"

The Blaze observed that during footage from last year's Austin Pride parade a float carried a drag queen and nearly unclothed men in what appears to be bondage gear.

Fox News Digital reached out to Austin Independent School District for comment. This article will be updated with any response.

