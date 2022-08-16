Arizona parents deliver list of 'expectations' to school board: 'Trust has been broken'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona parents on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday unveiled "school board expectations" amid concerns about the curriculum in the new school year.

The Chandler Unified School District faced backlash after sending kids home with classroom "expectation sheets," prompting parents to respond with their own list of expectations to the school board.

They say the board broke their trust when it secretly funded critical race theory training for teachers. And they're demanding increased transparency, the removal of politics in the classroom, and no improper use of law enforcement.

Jennifer Alvey, a mom of five and one of the parents who wrote the expectations, said she "appreciates" laying out classroom expectations because she wants to know what she needs to do to help her kids.

"So we have had some bumps with our district in the last few years. Some trust has been broken, unfortunately," she told Todd Piro, adding parents have begun asking questions about "highly politicized, ideological" curriculum.

Alvey went on to say that school board meetings are a good time to reestablish some parent expectations.

"We just had our first board meeting. And I thought you know what, this would be a good time to reestablish some expectations as far as what we parents also expect back from our district. If the district wants us to support our kids, which obviously we want to do, then we also want to make sure the district understands what we parents are looking for from our kids' schools."

Another parent, Kieran Mitchell, said there is increasing "tension" between the school board and local parents.

"I believe that you have to allow parents to be able to have some kind of transparency in the classroom because it's important that we know what's going on with our kids because they don't have to deal with them when they come home," he said.

Last month, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday signed the most "monumental" education savings account program in the United States.

"This is a monumental moment for all of Arizona’s students. Our kids will no longer be locked in underperforming schools. Today, we’re unlocking a whole new world of opportunity for them and their parents," Ducey said.

"With this legislation, Arizona cements itself as the top state for school choice and as the first state in the nation to offer all families the option to choose the school setting that works best for them … This is truly a win for all K-12 students."

The Arizona State House and Senate passed Bill 2853 for the expansion of education savings accounts to have universal eligibility. Arizona, the first state in the nation to pass education scholarship accounts, expands the program to all 1.1 million K-12 students in the state.