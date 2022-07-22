Arizona mayor says border agents frustrated at having to process more migrants: 'They can't do their job'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Yuma, Arizona Mayor Douglas Nicholls (R) said Friday on "Fox & Friends" he sees declining morale among Border Patrol agents, sounding the alarm about large gaps in the border wall.

DOUGLAS NICHOLLS: What they're really focused on is border security, that's what they've all signed up for, is to secure the border, not to process immigration. And so they're continuing to be frustrated. Morale is a challenge because they can't do their job that they signed up to do. So really at this point, a lot of the policies the administration has put into place are about processing people quicker, which helps prevent the backlog, into the community but doesn't discourage people from coming across. Those efforts to discourage are really what we need to have done, which really comes down to enforcement.

