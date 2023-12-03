Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

AOC's life 'transformed' for the better after Pelosi's Speaker stepdown, upcoming book reveals

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sparred with Nancy Pelosi in the past

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
AOC is a useful idiot: Tudor Dixon Video

AOC is a useful idiot: Tudor Dixon

Hannity panelists Tudor Dixon and Stephen Miller discuss the Squad calling for a ceasefire in Israel. 

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s life allegedly "completely transformed" for the better after Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of the House according to an upcoming book.

The Guardian described this claim in excerpts from The Intercept reporter Ryan Grim’s book "The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution," which is set to be released on Tuesday. In the excerpts, Grim cites text messages from Ocasio-Cortez where she expressed a sense of relief following the change in Democratic House leadership.

"I thought things would get worse," Ocasio-Cortez apparently wrote. "I thought a lot of my misery was due to leadership more broadly having a thing against me. But … my life has completely transformed. It's crazy. And it's that that made me realise it was kind of just [Pelosi] the whole time."

"Senior members talk to me, [committee] chairs are nice to me, people want to work together," another text reportedly read. "I'm shocked. I couldn't even get floor time before."

AOC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., allegedly texted that her life had "completely transformed" for the better after Nancy Pelosi stepped down as House Speaker. (Tom Williams/Getty Images)

AOC FIRES BACK AFTER PELOSI BLASTS FAR-LEFT DEMS’ ‘TWITTER WORLD’

Pelosi announced in 2022 that she would not be seeking re-election as House Speaker for the next congressional term. At the time, Ocasio-Cortez spoke favorably about Pelosi.

"I hadn’t even graduated public school when she ascended to the speakership," Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent. "So, in a way, she normalised that kind of leadership for a generation that grew up already having that seat, and of course, it was an inspiration for those who have lived through much longer struggles."

Behind the scenes, however, Grim wrote that there was constant tension between the two even from their first meeting following Ocasio-Cortez’s surprise victory in 2018. The women spoke with each other over lunch when Pelosi took issue with Ocasio-Cortez’s "Abolish ICE" slogan.

Nancy Pelosi and AOC

Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez have repeatedly clashed over Democratic priorities. (Getty Images)

"Getting Pelosi’s unfiltered thoughts was both eye-opening and disturbing," Grim wrote. "Ocasio-Cortez, who had made the slogan ‘Abolish Ice’ [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] central to her challenge to Crowley, was particularly perplexed to hear Pelosi say that the phrase had been injected into American political discourse by the Russians and that Democrats needed to quash it."

Following the comment, Grim wrote that Ocasio-Cortez’ staff "slow-walked things long enough" to avoid Pelosi during New York visits and "ducked efforts to schedule calls."

PELOSI'S OFFICE PUSHES BACK AGAINST REPORT SHE TRIED TO SABOTAGE AOC'S GREEN NEW DEAL LAUNCH

Another text from Ocasio-Cortez reportedly read, "The amount of times she told me that stupid 'I have protest signs older than you in my basement' sh*t. Like yeah but mine don't collect dust."

Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez’s offices have yet to respond for comment. 

Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez have been known to tussle with each other over the priorities of progressive and moderate congressional Democrats. In 2019, their feud escalated after Congress successfully passed a border funding bill that AOC and her fellow "Squad" members opposed. Ocasio-Cortez accused Pelosi of the "persistent singling out" of "newly elected women of color."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Fox News Digital reached out to Pelosi's office for a comment. ( (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi previously criticized the "Squad" at the time saying, "all these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world, but they didn’t have any following. They’re four people, and that’s how many votes they got."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.