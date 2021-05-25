AOC, fellow Squad members need to call out anti-Semitism '365 days' a year: Lee Zeldin

Amid a rise of anti-Semitic attacks in the United States, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday the "Squad" needs to call out anti-Semitism all the time, instead of only doing it when they are "shamed" for criticizing Israel.

'SQUAD' DEMS CONDEMN ANTI-SEMITISM AMID BROADSIDES AGAINST ISRAEL 'APARTHEID' STATE SOME SAY LEAD TO VIOLENCE

LEE ZELDIN: We've seen it exactly from coast to coast across this country, and really the volume of confronting anti-Semitism needs to always be ramped up. We don't want to see elected officials and others having to get shamed, guilted into making strong statements to condemn anti-Semitism. You're seeing Jewish Americans not just confronted with violence, but also on college campuses. They are being targeted. And it's not just by fellow students. It could be by faculty, administrators. We hear those stories on college campuses.

…

And for those members of the Squad who are desiring to say the right thing now, it's important that 365 days of the year that you are strong and emphatic with your statements and your policies. You can't be voting in favor of the boycott, divestment and sanction movement, targeting Israel and filled with blatant anti-Semitism, and then be surprised when this is happening.