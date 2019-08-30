Anti-Trump host Donny Deutsch loses MSNBC show: reports

After just 13 episodes, MSNBC has pulled the plug on “Saturday Night Politics,” a show hosted by Donny Deutsch, a staunch critic of President Trump.

The show never caught on with viewers, finishing far behind Fox News’ “Watters World” with Jesse Watters, according to The Hill.

It’s far from the first cancellation for Deutsch, whose CNBC show, “The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch,” was scrapped in 2008. His other shows were trashed in 2010, 2013 and 2015, according to TV Newser.

Applying some positive spin in his Thursday tweet announcing he had lost his latest gig, Deutsch noted for fans that his MSNBC show was the liberal network’s “highest rated Saturday night program EVER!”

Deutsch added that he will continue to appear on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” hosted by another Trump critic, former U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough.

Back in May, Deutsch appeared on “Morning Joe” and asserted that Trump was capable of deliberately sparking a civil war in the U.S.

“I’m not speaking hyperbole,” Deutsch said at the time.

In July, Deutsch blasted “wealthy white people” for continuing to back Trump.

In June, the president ripped Deutsch on Twitter as “a total Loser,” saying Deutsch’s show was “a disaster,” and that Deutsch and CNN’s Erin Burnett “used to BEG me” to appear on “The Apprentice,” when Trump starred on that program.

MSNBC will replace Deutsch’s show with reruns of “All In with Chris Hayes,” according to The Hill.