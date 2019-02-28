‘Morning Joe’ mainstay claims Trump could start a civil war: ‘I'm not speaking hyperbole’

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” regular Donny Deutsch declared Thursday that President Trump is capable of starting a civil war before warning, "I'm not speaking hyperbole."

The morning show panel was discussing comments made by Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, who on Wednesday said he's worried that if the president doesn't win re-election, there will not be a "peaceful transition of power."

Deutsch seemed to agree with Cohen, but took the prediction to an extreme next level.

"When he thought he was going to lose, he was teeing it up for a few days. It’s easy to forget that now,” Deutsch said. “If impeachment starts to happen, even if he loses an election, whatever inner move you think this guy is capable of doing to create a civil war, he will [do]… I'm not speaking hyperbole.”

Deutsch said Cohen knows Trump “better than anybody” and urged viewers to take his comments seriously.

“I think we really have to pay attention to that,” Deutsch said.

MSNBC’s Willie Geist then asked, "Does anyone doubt that Donald Trump would do that, even if he loses a free and fair election… he'll start talking about voter fraud?"

Deutsch responded that he isn’t talking about voter fraud, but something far more serious before reminding viewers that Cohen said Trump “won’t leave” the White House peacefully.

NewsBusters contributing writer Alex Christy blasted the far-left morning show for the segment that “outrageously” claimed Trump could start a civil war to remain in power.

“The cast of MSNBC's Morning Joe like to view themselves as the defenders of truth and justice in an age when such ideals are supposedly under attack by President Trump. Any presidential hyperbole is condemned as a lie, while their own hyperbole is speaking truth to power,” Christy wrote. “Their irresponsibility and hypocrisy truly knows no bounds.”