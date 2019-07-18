MSNBC's Deutsch goes off on 'wealthy white people' who still support Trump: 'Enough is enough'

MSNBC political commentator Donny Deutsch ranted against “wealthy white people” for continuing to support President Trump, while saying poor people don’t have “the luxury of a moral imperative.”

“Enough is enough,” Deutsch said Wednesday amid a discussion on how Republicans and others accepted Trump and his rhetoric even before he became president.

“And I want to talk to the white people out there, OK. I want to talk to wealthy white people, because I’ve had it. I’ve had discussions where I talk to friends, people I know. ‘He’s good for the economy. He’s good for the economy. They’re all jerks anyway.’ No, no. It’s time,” he added.

Deutsch went on to say that he understands why poor people, who believe Trump can get them a job, continue to support the president, saying it’s because they “don’t have the luxury of a moral imperative.”

“But everybody else, shame on you at this point,” he said. “Enough. This is where you stand up. And if you don’t, you own it … You are no different than if you were on a subway train and you saw four white nationalists screaming at an African-American woman, ‘Go home, go where you came from.’ If you vote for Trump it’s like you’re going like this … and own it.”

Deutsch ended the rant with a warning that the U.S. is becoming a “dangerous place” for minorities, drawing similarities to Nazi Germany.

“Look at history. It can happen here. Maybe it’s the Jews next. I forgot, his daughter is married to a Jew. Who says? I come from a group of people where it happened to, 6 million of them,” he said.

“I’m not saying Trump is that person, but every playbook that’s happening, every single playbook, creating the 'other,' getting rich people to look the other way, getting people to not trust the press, getting a judicial system in your pocket, getting an entire branch of government, the legislative branch – I mean, the Republicans – to just march with you, to act above the law, to say you’re putting your adversaries in jail.

"And now, ‘Hey, you, dark person, if you don’t like it here, go back from where you came.’ Boy, it’s time for us and time for white people who maybe it’s not so great for your pocketbook, go in and look at your children and decide who you are.”

The comments came ahead of Trump's fiery rally in North Carolina, where he blasted four progressive congresswomen, Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.