Anti-Israel activists feud with Black Kamala Harris supporters online 'playing your identity politics'

Black Americans and critics of Israel are battling on social media platforms like TikTok over the Democratic nominee’s approach to the war in Gaza.

The war in Gaza has divided the Democratic Party and the political left in general since the October 7 terror attack and the Israeli military response that followed. Much of the backlash against the Democratic Party leadership, such as the Uncommitted movement, began while President Biden was still the presumptive nominee. While Vice President Kamala Harris’ new role as the party nominee has changed much about the race and roused Black support, the divide over Gaza policy remains.

The New York Post reported about how TikTok and other platforms are the arena where Black Americans who enthusiastically support Harris are feuding with anti-Israel activists, who argue that the assumption of a Black woman to the presidency ultimately does nothing for the Palestinian people if she continues Biden’s pro-Israel policies.

"I’m so sick and tired of Americans playing your identity politics," TikTokker Rosol.s said in a viral video with over 26,000 likes earlier this month. The non-American TikToker who claimed to be Iraqi and Palestinian later added "It’s f---ing insane, a Black woman in f---ing presidency is not going to save us, and no I'm not f---ing saying ‘vote Trump in.’"

The activist went on to say that Black Americans, just as much as any race, take part in oppressing her people.

"Every f---ing race in f---ing America has oppressed us," she said. "Black people also wear a uniform and get on a plane and come to our countries and kill us. You vote the same f---ing melanated f---ing people to government that sign papers to kill us. I don’t want to hear it anymore."

She went on to slam Black Americans for not taking the time to "think how f---ing identity politics is so f---ing toxic and is killing people, you're playing it to the entire f---ing agenda. Step by step you’re all f---ing brainwashed."

TikTokker Tori Grier responded, "These are people who feel that they are entitled to the support of Black people no matter what, that they get to push us around and tell us who the hell we get to vote for if we support them, as if that means we’re just not supposed to give a damn about ourselves."

One social media user on X wrote a post arguing "I'm having a tough time adjusting to MAGAs blasting unconditional support for Israel while Black women democrats are on here posting ‘who gives a s--t about genocide’. What is happening?"

A video from another Black content creator was shared in response, where she argued, "This is why Black people do not believe in allyship, because as soon as we do something you don’t like, your anti-blackness comes out. For y’all to sitting here demanding of Kamala, of Black people, of anybody, is f---ing asinine."

One of the arguments that has emerged is that claims of a potential Trump presidency being worse is that Harris is "culpable" for Biden-era policy.

"Guys, vote for whoever you want, but shut the f--k up about Donald Trump being worse on Palestine. Kamala Harris is 100% more culpable for this genocide than Donald Trump is," pro-Palestinian activist @notyourlawyermd said on TikTok. "All you’re saying repeatedly and loudly is that genocide is not a dealbreaker for you."

The New York Post reported that British Muslim TikTokker @pistachiochaii blasted liberals for "weaponizing anti-blackness to defend the US empire all because they want a token ethnic president" after Harris' nomination. While she stands her ground on her critique, she later clarified in a video that by using the term "token ethnic, that wasn’t code for token Black."

She went on to slam Harris, but said that criticizing her has led to serious backlash.

"She has very clearly stated that she won’t impose an arms embargo, and she was also bought out for $5 million by AIPAC. It’s very clear where she stands. I will not be talking about this situation anymore because I’m not only on the receiving end of the most horrific abuse, but my safety is also being threatened."