Harris tries to thread Israel, Gaza needle with anti-Israel agitators a constant presence at DNC

CHICAGO — As anti-Israel agitators have protested outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) for the last four days, Vice President Kamala Harris finally addressed the Israel-Palestinian conflict during her speech on the convention's final night.

"With respect to the war in Gaza, President Biden and I are working around the clock because now is the time to get a hostage deal and a cease-fire deal done," Harris said Thursday night in Chicago's United Center. "And let me be clear – I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on Oct. 7."

At the same time, Harris said, "what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating," referring to the war casualties of innocent Palestinian people.

"So many innocent lives lost over and over again," Harris said. "The scale of suffering is heartbreaking."

Harris stated that her and President Biden are striving to bring an end to the conflict while ensuring Israel's security as well as that the "Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination."

In July, Harris met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reiterate the administration's support for Israel, while also expressing her "serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there." There was an apparent cease-fire deal also discussed at the time.

On Monday, speaking to reporters from Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the proposal put forward last week by the Biden administration in coordination with leaders from Qatar and Egypt looked to "bridge the gaps" between the warring parties and has been "accepted" by Netanyahu.

"He supports it," Blinken said. "It's now incumbent on Hamas to do the same."

Blinken did not give specifics on what was included in the proposal and Netanyahu has not yet formally agreed to any cease-fire at this time.

Meanwhile, anti-Israel demonstrators have expressed their discontent with Harris' campaign this week during the DNC. Protesters on Thursday called the Democratic nominee, "Killer Kamala," and some protesters spoke with Fox News Digital about where they stand with the presidential candidates.

