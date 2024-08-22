Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Harris tries to thread Israel, Gaza needle with anti-Israel agitators a constant presence at DNC

Vice President Kamala Harris said she and President Biden are working on a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
CHICAGO — As anti-Israel agitators have protested outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) for the last four days, Vice President Kamala Harris finally addressed the Israel-Palestinian conflict during her speech on the convention's final night.

"With respect to the war in Gaza, President Biden and I are working around the clock because now is the time to get a hostage deal and a cease-fire deal done," Harris said Thursday night in Chicago's United Center. "And let me be clear – I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on Oct. 7."

At the same time, Harris said, "what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating," referring to the war casualties of innocent Palestinian people.

Kamala Harris closeup on stage at DNC on night 4

Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Aug. 22, 2024. (REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)

"So many innocent lives lost over and over again," Harris said. "The scale of suffering is heartbreaking."

Harris stated that her and President Biden are striving to bring an end to the conflict while ensuring Israel's security as well as that the "Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination."

In July, Harris met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reiterate the administration's support for Israel, while also expressing her "serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there." There was an apparent cease-fire deal also discussed at the time. 

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS PROTEST VP HARRIS NOMINATION NEAR DNC, HAND OUT FLYERS FOR GLOBAL 'INTIFADA'

Kamala Harris taking DNC stage, seen from behind

Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Aug. 22, 2024.

On Monday, speaking to reporters from Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the proposal put forward last week by the Biden administration in coordination with leaders from Qatar and Egypt looked to "bridge the gaps" between the warring parties and has been "accepted" by Netanyahu. 

"He supports it," Blinken said. "It's now incumbent on Hamas to do the same."

Blinken did not give specifics on what was included in the proposal and Netanyahu has not yet formally agreed to any cease-fire at this time. 

HAMAS LEADER SINWAR REPORTEDLY WANTS GUARANTEE OF SURVIVAL AS GAZA CEASE-FIRE TALKS SAID TO BE FALTERING

Pro-Hamas agitators burn US flag in Chicago

Protesters burn an American flag during the second March on the DNC protest in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Protesters are marching toward the United Center where Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for president. (Fox News Digital)

Meanwhile, anti-Israel demonstrators have expressed their discontent with Harris' campaign this week during the DNC. Protesters on Thursday called the Democratic nominee, "Killer Kamala," and some protesters spoke with Fox News Digital about where they stand with the presidential candidates. 

Fox News Digital's Caitlin McFall contributed to this report. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

