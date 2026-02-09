Fox Nation series traces Edward Snowden’s journey from anonymous tipster to global fugitive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hailed by some and condemned by others, Edward Snowden’s infamous story began with a mysterious email and a trove of classified secrets that would soon shock the world.

Now, more than a decade later, Fox Nation’s "Snowden: Patriot or Traitor?" revisits the leaks that exposed sweeping surveillance programs and divided the country over whether Snowden acted in the public interest or betrayed his oath.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald, who was first contacted by Snowden under a pseudonym, recalled the initial outreach that set the story in motion.

"I received an email from someone who obviously wasn't using their real name," Greenwald said.

"He said to me, essentially, 'I'm somebody who has a major story [with] very, very sensitive documents I want to give to you, but I can only give these to you if you install these forms of encryption, which I require to talk to you.'"

Greenwald worked for The Guardian at the time of Snowden’s initial contact. His commentary, accompanied by dramatized scenes and perspectives from others implicated in the situation, relayed the gravity of Snowden’s actions.

With time, the then-anonymous source sought an in-person meeting with Greenwald and filmmaker Laura Poitras in Hong Kong.

Reluctant to take the plunge, Greenwald needed proof – which, to his surprise – prompted Snowden to send a slew of top secret documents.

"[They] were so shocking that I couldn't believe I had them," he said.

"And to say that was enough to convince me would be a significant understatement."

"Special Report" anchor Bret Baier hosts as the three-part series follows the events from the anonymous source's initial contact to Snowden becoming a man on the run, revealing crucial tidbits of information along the way — including why Greenwald and Poitras were trusted with the news.

The story culminates in a third part entitled "Fallout," which captures the moment Snowden decided to reveal his identity to the world – a joint effort with Greenwald interviewing Snowden with Poitras capturing the event in a 12-minute film.

The Guardian published the video on its website, and the rest became history.

Episodes of "Snowden: Patriot or Traitor?" are streaming now on Fox Nation.

Episodes of "Snowden: Patriot or Traitor?" are streaming now on Fox Nation.