Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox Nation

Fox Nation series traces Edward Snowden’s journey from anonymous tipster to global fugitive

Three-part documentary includes dramatized scenes and perspectives from journalist who helped break the NSA surveillance story

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Patriot or traitor? Fox Nation series explores Edward Snowden's legacy Video

Patriot or traitor? Fox Nation series explores Edward Snowden's legacy

'Special Report' anchor Bret Baier hosts Fox Nation's "Snowden: Patriot or Traitor?" exploring the global debate over privacy, secrecy and security surrounding whistleblower Edward Snowden.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hailed by some and condemned by others, Edward Snowden’s infamous story began with a mysterious email and a trove of classified secrets that would soon shock the world.

Now, more than a decade later, Fox Nation’s "Snowden: Patriot or Traitor?" revisits the leaks that exposed sweeping surveillance programs and divided the country over whether Snowden acted in the public interest or betrayed his oath.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald, who was first contacted by Snowden under a pseudonym, recalled the initial outreach that set the story in motion.

"I received an email from someone who obviously wasn't using their real name," Greenwald said.

JONATHAN TURLEY: DEMOCRATS PULLED THE GREATEST POLITICAL CON JOB EVER ON AMERICANS. IT'S FINALLY UNRAVELING

Edward Snowden seated on a sofa

Former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden poses for a photo during an interview in an undisclosed location in Dec. 2013 in Moscow, Russia.  (Barton Gellman/Getty Images)

"He said to me, essentially, 'I'm somebody who has a major story [with] very, very sensitive documents I want to give to you, but I can only give these to you if you install these forms of encryption, which I require to talk to you.'"

Greenwald worked for The Guardian at the time of Snowden’s initial contact. His commentary, accompanied by dramatized scenes and perspectives from others implicated in the situation, relayed the gravity of Snowden’s actions.

With time, the then-anonymous source sought an in-person meeting with Greenwald and filmmaker Laura Poitras in Hong Kong.

UFO DOCUMENTARY PULLS BACK CURTAIN ON ‘PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATION’ AFTER DECADES OF GOVERNMENT COVER-UP: EXPERT

Journalist Glenn Greenwald

Journalist Glenn Greenwald, founder and editor of The Intercept website gestures during a hearing at the Lower House's Human Rights Commission in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 25, 2019. (EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)

Reluctant to take the plunge, Greenwald needed proof – which, to his surprise – prompted Snowden to send a slew of top secret documents.

"[They] were so shocking that I couldn't believe I had them," he said.

"And to say that was enough to convince me would be a significant understatement."

JOHN BRENNAN EMERGED AS PROMINENT ANTI-TRUMP MEDIA FIGURE LONG BEFORE LATEST DOJ PROBE INTO RUSSIAGATE ORIGINS

Edward Snowden in Hong Kong

This June 9, 2013 file photo provided by The Guardian Newspaper in London shows National Security Agency (NSA) leaker Edward Snowden in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/The Guardian, Glenn Greenwald and Laura Poitras, File)

"Special Report" anchor Bret Baier hosts as the three-part series follows the events from the anonymous source's initial contact to Snowden becoming a man on the run, revealing crucial tidbits of information along the way — including why Greenwald and Poitras were trusted with the news.

The story culminates in a third part entitled "Fallout," which captures the moment Snowden decided to reveal his identity to the world – a joint effort with Greenwald interviewing Snowden with Poitras capturing the event in a 12-minute film.

The Guardian published the video on its website, and the rest became history.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Tulsi Gabbard answers questions on Edward Snowden Video

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Episodes of "Snowden: Patriot or Traitor?" are streaming now on Fox Nation.

To watch the series and more FOX content, subscribe to Fox Nation and begin streaming today.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue