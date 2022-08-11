Andy McCarthy on 'Kilmeade Show': FBI required by law to give Trump warrant, search inventory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy discussed the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday, including questions of whether Trump's lawyers were given the search warrant by federal agents.

ANDY MCCARTHY: Did the FBI leave a copy of the warrant with an inventory? I have to assume they did because that's what the law requires. And if they didn't, I would assume that Trump's lawyers would have been in court like the next minute, screaming their heads off. Again, the lawyers put a statement out yesterday. I happened to be on Fox while it was put out, where the lawyer said we don't see any reason to publicize the warrant at this time. So the fact that some members of the family haven't seen it doesn't mean that the FBI didn't comply with federal law, which requires them to leave the warrant and an inventory. Now, importantly, they don't leave the warrant affidavit. So I'm not for a second contending that anyone in Trump's orbit has seen the affidavit and knows what the FBI told the court regarding probable cause. No one's going to see that unless and until one of two things happens: either Trump gets charged with a crime, in which case it gets disclosed in discovery, or if he never gets charged with a crime, I assume eventually somebody is going to file a Freedom of Information Act request, and we'll see it that way. But the warrant they should have. The warrant that describes what they were allowed to take.

