Andy McCarthy on 'Kilmeade Show': Who at DOJ thought this was a good idea?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy sounded off Thursday on the latest developments surrounding the DOJ's investigation into former President Trump's handling of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago estate. On "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday, McCarthy said it was "stupid" for the FBI to release photos of classified documents splayed across the floor of Trump's home, while also taking issue with Trump's response on social media.

DOJ SAYS TRUMP LIKELY HID CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: IS THIS A TURNING POINT?

ANDY MCCARTHY: I think that this is like a classic Trump situation where he does something that's self-destructive for himself, but at the same time, he brings the worst out in the people who oppose him. I don't know where the adult supervision is at, at the Justice Department. Somebody thought that it was a good idea, in an investigation about mishandling classified information, that you would splay a bunch of classified information all over the floor when, number one, they should be handling it very carefully in order to demonstrate that that's how they expect people to handle it. Number two, they had to know that Trump was going to, as anybody would, take this picture that they broadcast and basically say, ‘see, they're trying to frame me in the public mind. This is the condition that my office was in when in fact, they're the ones that splayed this stuff all out all over the floor.' I don't know why the Justice Department, the FBI thought that was a good thing to do. I thought it was a really stupid thing to do.

At the same time, Trump last night, puts out this on his social media thing. He says, ‘that is not the condition in which they found those things. I had them in a carton in my office.’ Well, if I'm Trump's lawyer, I'm, ready to shoot myself. He's basically admitting that he had the documents, which is a different story. Last week, it was ‘did they plant the documents?’

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: